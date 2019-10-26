Chrissy Teigen's Trick-Or-Treat Plan To Avoid Halloween Night Is *Creative*

Chrissy Teigen is one of those great moms who knows her own limits. I don't think I can even explain to you what a blessing this is, to know what you can handle as a parent and just sort of deal with it. Take Halloween, for instance. Sure, Teigen and her husband John Legend clearly love most elements of the holiday season like dressing the kids in cute costumes and candy and such. But this mom of two isn't above the idea of lightly moving away from the more difficult aspects. Teigen's trick-or-treat plan for Halloween with her kids is an, er, interesting way to get around the issue. But I think we will have to wait to see what sort of results she pulls off.

The Cravings cookbook author is actually in prime trick-or-treating years with her two kids, 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles. These are the prime years on account of the fact that she still gets to choose their costumes and everyone will ooh and aah over how cute they are, maybe even throwing in a few extra fun-sized chocolate bars to offset all that gushing. But there is a flip side to that coin, unfortunately. Halloween is at night and toddlers kind of turn into jerks in the evening because they're tired and cranky. So what's a mom to do?

Attempt to engineer a different method, obviously. Teigen took to Twitter to share her thoughts on trick-or-treating early with the kids. She sent out a request via Twitter on Friday, asking "Any neighborhoods do trick or treating early for kids? By early I mean like, the 30th." Now she's not a selfish person, she understands people might not be prepared for trick-or-treaters one day early. So she offered a generous solution.

Chrissy Teigen would like to go to some neighborhood, give everyone candy, and then bring her children through afterwards to collect said candy. Also everyone has to pretend it is Halloween, of course. While this idea might seem a bit extreme, it is a concept that has gained some steam in the past year. National Trick Or Treat Day falls on Oct. 26, the last Saturday of the month, as a way to help families get out during the day with their kids for some spooky parties and daytime trick-or-treating. It's an actual official day on the calendar so clearly it's legitimate, but chances are it might take awhile for everyone to catch on to the idea of two dates. In the meantime, maybe Teigen's idea of engineering an entirely new holiday herself will become a popular concept. Her dog certainly looks ready in his costume.

While I might be something of a Halloween purist, I also acknowledge how easy it is for me to say I prefer trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 at night. I don't have small kids anymore, but I do remember. How tired they get, how frustrated. They sweat in their costumes and get angry and everyone ends up a little miserable by the end of the night.

So maybe this whole trick-or-treating early thing is not the worst idea ever. As usual, leave it to Chrissy Teigen.