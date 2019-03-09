Chrissy Teigen's Updates About Baby Miles Are Proof He's A Whole Lot Of Fun

Chrissy Teigen is a mother of two with several busy careers, so no one would blame her if she kinda/sorta dropped the ball a little with baby Miles. This sometimes happens with the second child, right? It's not that we don't love them just as much, it's just a bit of a struggle finding the right balance of time for all of the things. As usual, Chrissy Teigen has bested us all. Teigen's updates about baby Miles this week are proof that she's on top of everything and utterly loving this stage of his baby years.

Miles Legend is the 9-month-old son of Cravings: Hungry For More author Chrissy Teigen and EGOT-winner John Legend, not to mention younger brother of the well known online personality Luna Legend. I don't know if she knows she's well known, of course, but let's face it we all love her to bits. And now it seems as though we're going to get a chance to fall in love with Miles too. Because his mom has spent the last week posting piles of updates about her baby boy on social media. Not that she hasn't always been a fan of posting updates about Miles, of course, it's just perhaps that now he is a bit bigger and (I'm just going to say this and I'm a mom so I'm allowed) doing more interesting things. I'm sorry, you all know it's true. For instance, on Saturday Miles Legend tried out his spaghetti marinara.

I know what some of you might be thinking. Chrissy Teigen, social media influencer, former swimsuit model, two-time bestselling cookbook author, and host of Lip Sync Battle takes to Twitter to tell her millions of followers about spaghetti?

In her defense, babies and pasta are a pretty funny combination. Especially when we get an update that baby Miles was all "meh" about the pasta but there he is wearing a bib that looks like he is perhaps a tiny knight of the realm. Please note the sword.

Unimpressed by Miles Legend's first dip into spaghetti? How about a video of the baby trying to sing "Wheels On The Bus" for his dad?

I especially like Teigen's caption for this video because I think so many of us know exactly how this feels:

john been on solo daddy duty while I visited Pittsburgh for a day of work! I know my feed is ALL my kids now and I don’t know who I’ve become but I can’t stop myself. I need help

Miles Legend, already a sweet little baby, is getting to be more fun all the time it seems. He is moving around more, he apparently likes some things (his sister) more than others (quinoa), as per his nine month update. As so many of us parents know, these are the precious months when our little ones really start to become their own people. No wonder Chrissy Teigen wants to take every chance she gets to post cute updates about everything Miles does... it's not like any of us mind, right?