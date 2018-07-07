Chrissy Teigen's Video Of John Legend With Their Kids Is #DadGoals

Sometimes I worry that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will hit that level of popularity when the general public has no choice but to turn on them just because this is what we do. Thankfully, today is not that day. We are still living in a world where they remain the golden couple, fresh and real and sweet. And it's not like we don't have good reason to love them, especially when you see Chrissy Teigen's video of John Legend with their kids. I dare you to watch it without making that "aww" sound. Go ahead, try.

Teigen and Legend are now parents of two children, 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone and 2-month-old son Miles Theodore. As any parent of more than one kid knows, having that second baby changes everything. When you're the parent of one kid you can give them all of your attention 100 percent of the time when you're together. A second kid means multitasking on a whole new level; a level you might not have even realized existed. And it's not like kids care if you're a Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter. Oh no, they're going to climb all over you if you're their parent no matter what. Which is why this video of John Legend trying to burp baby Miles while Luna climbs his head like a tree is so endearing.

As is Teigen's snort of laughter while she watches the events unfold.

I don't know what's sweeter about this video: Luna's total comfort with climbing all over her father and babbling away to him, Miles' chubby cheeks, or the look of absolute contentment on Legend's face. It's all just pretty damn cute.

Both Legend and Teigen have been sharing a lot of sweet family photos since Miles' birth a few weeks early on May 17. In fact, Legend shared this picture of Miles on Thursday looking like his teeny tiny little twin. Also looking very wise for a baby, if I can say that. The "All Of Me" singer captioned the photo, "My little Miles."

Legend told Entertainment Tonight back in May that he hasn't been getting much sleep since his son was born, which is sort of the way it goes with parenting little babies. He also pointed out that there's one surprising perk to welcoming a second child: the arrival of Miles has apparently encouraged Luna to step up her game:

I think she's just becoming aware that he's the competition. We'll see how that plays out, but I think it might be good because it's making her, like, she’s doing more to ingratiate herself to us, which means it might be a good thing for her to have a little competition.

I mean, nothing wrong with a little competition in life, right?

Although Legend's assessment that his 2-year-old daughter might campaign hard for her parents' affection might be just slightly off the mark. In a recent video Teigen shared on Instagram, the Jesus Christ Superstar star is desperately trying to get Luna to look at a display picture of her mom where her Becca x Chrissy cosmetics are sold and she's clearly not interested. As Teigen noted in the caption, "she does not care."

The reality of parenting a 2-year-old is this: every single day is going to look completely different. One day you're going to be their favorite person in the world, the next you're nothing more than the person who is providing them with life-sustaining food. Add a new baby into that mix, and it's pretty much a crap shoot every day.

But it looks like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are just rolling with whatever comes their way as parents... which is why we continue to love them.