Decorating for the holidays could be a competitive sport for a lot of folks. And when I say they go all out, I mean they don't leave any space in their home lacking holiday cheer. These folks would probably be interested in holiday bedding and sheets for the whole family, because every room deserves some holiday spirit.

There are whimsical patterns like snowflakes and other woodland themes, and even children's holiday favorites like The Grinch, Elf, and Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown. All come in various sizes from crib sheets for the littlest reindeer, all the way up to grown-up beds. I mean, if you're all going to have matching holiday pajamas (because of course you are, you might as well all have matching bedding, too. And I know I'm not the only adult who would rock some Charlie Brown and Snoopy holiday-themed Christmas sheets. I think with the right holiday bedding you'll feel extra cozy and snug even while it's freezing outside, and you will see even more sugar plums dancing in your head. Who wouldn't want that?

Any of these holiday bedding and sheet sets would absolutely put even the grinchiest Grinch into the holiday spirit, and it can be a sweet tradition to welcome the season by changing up your bed sheets.

1. Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch & Max Duvet Cover & Sham Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch & Max™ Flannel Duvet Cover Pottery Barn Kids | $100 Available in Twin, Full, & Queen. SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS In my opinion, since this duvet and sham set comes in twin, full, and queen sizes, obviously that means it's for adults, too. And all of the images of the Grinch and his dog Max will definitely put you in the holiday spirit and warm (or grow) your hearts.

2. Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch & Max Crib Sheet Dr. Seuss's The Grinch™ Organic Flannel Fitted Crib Sheet Pottery Barn Kids | $40 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS You can't leave the littlest Grinch out of the fun. The above pattern comes in a flannel fitted crib sheet as well.

3. Organic Flannel Woodland Santa Sheet Set & Pillowcases Organic Flannel Woodland Santa Sheet Set & Pillowcases Pottery Barn Kids | $100 Available in Twin, Full, & Queen. see on pottery barn kids This classic woodland-themed Santa sheet and pillow case set is understated, but full of holiday magic. Perfect for kids and adults alike of any age.

4. Organic Flannel Heritage Santa Sheet Set Organic Flannel Heritage Santa Sheet Set & Pillowcases Pottery Barn Kids | $100 Available in Twin, Full, & Queen. SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS This particular set is so gorgeous, it looks as if Santa and his reindeer are painted on by hand. Still whimsy enough for a kid, but nice enough for an adult, too.

5. Organic Flannel Heritage Santa Crib Sheet Heritage Santa Organic Fitted Crib Sheet Pottery Barn Kids | $30 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS Teach your baby about Santa young. It's never too early to start the magic, and they'll learn about the magic of Christmas through osmosis with this crib sheet.

6. Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Organic Crib Sheet Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Organic Fitted Crib Sheet Pottery Barn Kids | $40 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS You can never go wrong with Mickey Mouse for kids, and this holiday-themed crib sheet is no exception.

7. Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Organic Sheet Set Organic Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Sheet Set & Pillowcases Pottery Barn Kids | $100 Available in Twin, Full, & Queen. SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS You can never go wrong with Mickey Mouse with adults either, let's be honest. But since this set comes in three different sizes, it would also be great for a toddler bed or a "big kid" bed. This sheet set will make you want to go ice skating, build a snowman, and decorate a Christmas tree, stat.

8. Peanuts Holiday Flannel Sheet Set Peanuts Holiday Flannel Sheet Set Target | $25 Available in Twin. SEE ON TARGET I can just hear the beautiful rendition of the Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown song when I look at these adorable sheets. And you can't have Christmas without the iconic Christmas tree (though this particular picture is the "after" of the scraggly tree) and Snoopy's dog house covered in holiday lights.

9. Raised an Elf Flannel Sheet Sets Raised an Elf Flannel Sheet Set Target | $25 Available in Twin. SEE ON TARGET Remember, "the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear," in addition to buying these Elf sheets from Target. Your kid will delight in feeling like a cotton-headed ninny muggins with these sheets on their twin bed.

10. Festive Lights Sheets Modern. Southern. Home. Flannel Sheet Set Belk | $85 $24.99 see on belk These festive lights are so fun and perfect for kids — especially those sharing a room — but they also go all the way up to the king size.

11. Cuddl Duds Flannel Sheet Set: Farm Truck Farm Truck Cuddl Duds Flannel Sheet Set Kohl's | $41 $20 SEE ON KOHL'S This sheet set is festive without the holidays being thrown in your face. It's a beautiful and cozy print that comes in a range of sizes for everyone in your family.

12. Deny Designs Leah Flores Holiday Polka Dots Bedding Collection Deny Designs Leah Flores Holiday Polka Dots Bedding Collection Bed Bath & Beyond | $180 Available in Twin, Full, Queen, & King. SEE ON BED BATH & BEYOND This set is so modern and perfectly understated with the red and green polka dots. In fact, I think they could be used all year round, definitely getting that bang for your buck.

13. True North by Sleep Philosophy Flurries Flannel Sheet Set True North by Sleep Philosophy Flurries Flannel Sheet Set in Tan/Blue Bed Bath & Beyond | $50 Available in Twin, Full, Queen, & King. SEE ON BED BATH & BEYOND Feel like you're immersed in a winter wonderland without the frostbite in these cozy flannel snowflake sheets. These would be appropriate all winter long, not just the holidays.

14. Organic Flannel Rudolph & Bumble Sheet Set & Pillowcases Organic Flannel Rudolph® & Bumble™ Sheet Set & Pillowcases Pottery Barn Kids | $100 Available in Twin, TwinXL, Full, & Queen. SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS If you grew up watching Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and your favorite character wasn't the Abominable Snowmonster of the North (Bumble), then what is wrong with you? Sure he may have been a bit scary for the tinier kids, but you gotta love his goofy "smile" and crazy hair, right?

15. Organic Flannel Plaid Morgan Sheet Set & Pillowcases Organic Flannel Plaid Morgan Sheet Set & Pillowcases Pottery Barn Kids | $100 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS Red plaid flannel sheets just scream winter, don't they? They're the perfect sheet for anyone in your family, and they'll look great (and feel great) all winter long.

16. Fitted Flannel Crib Sheet: Holiday Dogs Fitted Flannel crib sheet: Holiday dogs RocABaby|Etsy | $28 SEE ON ETSY This crib sheet is so darn cute with the cartoon dogs wearing a Santa hat, you'll never want to change your baby's sheets. Let's hope they somehow keep them dry.

17. Kobbe Printed Reversible Quilt Set Kobbe Printed Reversible Quilt Set Wayfair | $36 $33 Available in Twin, Queen, & King. SEE ON WAYFAIR This set looks like it would fit perfectly in a cabin high up in the mountains with snow falling gently outside. And also your house, of course.

18. Dr. Seuss by Trend Lab Deluxe Flannel Fitted Crib Sheet - Cindy Lou Who & Max Dr Seuss by Trend Lab Deluxe Flannel Fitted Crib Sheet - Cindy Lou Who & Max Target | $18 SEE ON TARGET Even babies will love the adorable Cindy Lou Who and Max duo on their crib sheet. The candy canes add an extra magical and whimsical touch.

19. Davina Reversible Quilt Set Davina Reversible Quilt Set Wayfair | $66 $52 Available in Queen & King. SEE ON WAYFAIR This quilt just screams Christmas, and I love how rustic and cozy the design looks.