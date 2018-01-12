Clues Kylie Jenner Is In Labor Has Twitter Freaking Out

Just when you thought this was going to be a typical Friday, rumors start spreading among the Twitter-verse that Kylie Jenner is possibly in labor. Now, keep in mind that nothing has been officially confirmed by Jenner herself or any member of the Kardashian family. However, there are a few clues that Kylie Jenner is in labor, which may finally prove, at long last, that the rumors of her pregnancy were actually true. Romper has reached out to a representative for Jenner and is awaiting a response.

It all started when a series of tweets came out, speculating that Jenner may possibly be in the hospital, and it's enough chatter to make you serious wonder if there's some truth to all of it. After all, it seems seriously unlikely that so many people on Twitter just collectively decided to start spreading this particular rumor on this particular day. What would be the point? But, of course, until we get a direct confirmation, all we can do is wait and wonder. Oh, and search for as many clues and signs as possible that Kylie really is in labor.

The most compelling part of all of this is that some of the people on Twitter are claiming to know someone who knows someone who is related to someone who heard from a friend (you get the picture) that supposedly Kylie is in the process of giving birth at a hospital in Los Angeles. So let's start there.

Twitter Is Showing Its Receipts

In a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user had taken screen grabs of a text chain with someone claiming to have inside information about Jenner's rumored hospital visit. I know that doesn't seem extremely concrete as far as evidence goes (because it isn't), especially since I can't even provide you with said tweet now that it's been erased from Twitter. However, if you're willing to go on the honor system, that in itself may be a big clue...

The Tweet Was Deleted For A Reason

If there was no validity in the tweet, then why was it removed? Could it be that this so-called "evidence" was legit? I think it could be a definite possibility. But hey, this is just one writer's opinion on the matter.

There's Strength In Numbers

While it's true that rumors have a nasty habit of spreading quickly, there's something to be said about the sheer volume of people claiming to know this piece of information. And considering the big two-night episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that's about to air this Sunday and Monday (which is when some believe Jenner's pregnancy will be confirmed), having her go into labor the Friday before would be very fitting. But not even Kris Jenner has that kind of power... right?

One would think Jenner would've confirmed her pregnancy by now, but maybe she was simply waiting until the baby is born. Perhaps in a little while, Jenner will take to social media with a picture of her precious bundle of joy. Or maybe this is all wishful thinking on our part. We won't know for sure until we hear from Jenner, and if Twitter is any indication, she may be a little too busy right now to give us any real updates.

Speaking of unconfirmed reports, this isn't the first time KUWTK fans have searched for clues and details about Jenner's reported pregnancy. From the pink color of her Christmas tree ornaments (convincing many that it means she must be having a girl) to her interestingly shaped Thanksgiving treats, this is just the latest topic in the Kardashian/Jenner rumor mill. We just have to be patient and wait and see if this one turns out to be true.

