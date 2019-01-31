If you’re like me and the way to your heart is cheese — lots and lots of cheese — then your perfect Valentine dinner probably consists of something Italian. It's considered the pinnacle of romance anyway, but now you can get a true Valentine pasta dish with these heart-shaped ravioli from Costco. Bonus? These babies are stuffed with four cheeses. Four. And to make them even more festive and perfect for the most romantic day of the year, the heart-shaped pasta is also red and white. Swoon.

Pop Sugar reported that Nuovo Pasta, an artisan pasta company, makes these deliciously festive Valentine's Day ravioli, and Costco has been selling them to card-carrying members for quite some time now. So if you don't currently have a Costco card, now may be the perfect excuse to become a member, because these babies are only $10 for two 20-ounce packages. Happy Valentine's Day to you, am I right?

According to the Nuovo Pasta website, the four delicious cheeses in the ravioli are creamy ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and asiago. Is anyone else's mouth watering right now, or is that just me? All of that cheese means these heart-shaped ravioli aren’t just for adult Valentines either. Kids will love them, too, and it's a fun way for them to eat their favorite foods. Consider it a reconstructed macaroni and cheese, if you will. Maybe I’ve been watching too much Food Network, but I think kids will most definitely get a kick out of these. That’s why dinosaur chicken nuggets exist, right? Everyone loves a fun new shape for dinner.

If heart-shaped ravioli isn't the only Valentine's dish you need, don't worry. Costco has you covered as always. You can get a 2-pound Chocolates of The World container, a Belgian Chocolate Covered Strawberries and Cheesecake combo, these adorable Merlino Co. Valentine's Day cookies — shaped like hearts, of course — or an entire tower of Godiva chocolates. You have to go big or go home when you're at Costco.

And what is Valentine's Day and pasta without a little vino? According to costcowineblog.com, their highest rated wines of 2018 include a couple of Riojas, a Pauillac Bordeaux, a Beaucastel Chateauneuf, "a special wine from the Coteaux d’Ensérune," and a Shiraz and a Chardonnay, among others, for those of us whose wine palates are mostly made up from Trader Joe's Two-Buck-Chuck.

If you're feeling really fancy, Costco also has this Dom Perignon Champagne Gift Basket complete with some sweets and Riedel glasses for you and your Valentine to share. And don't forget the flower arrangements. Costco really does have everything, doesn't it?

If you're a Costco member, grab your 20-ounce packages of heart-shaped ravioli for just $10 before all the other members buy them out. And don't forget the rest of your Valentine's Day dinner necessities, like the wine and giant box of chocolates. Also maybe go ahead and grab some toilet paper, a giant two-pack of ibuprofen, and the diapers. I guarantee you're out of all three again.