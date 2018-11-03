Season's greetings! The most wonderful time of the year is upon us folks, whether you're ready to admit it or not. I got into an actual fight with a friend over the weekend about whether or not listening to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is allowed before Halloween is over, but I think I won because of the need for prep time for holiday gifts. It's truly never too early to start game planning where you can get the best Black Friday deals, which is why I'm loving that the list of the best deals at Costco is already out.

You can find the super store's full list of deals at bestblackfriday.com, but here are the best products moms will want to look out for. Whether you're looking for something practical like a mattress topper or a fun treat à la a new flat screen, the super store has you covered. Their eight page ad-spread contains dozens of discounted items just waiting for to be purchased, and the majority are available online as well. Some of the items on the list are only discounted on November 22, but most are discounted from Nov. 23 to 26. Costco is also doing a special extended Black Friday deal starting the 16th, so be sure to check that out too.

Keep in mind that Costco is one of the few stores that is actually closed on Thanksgiving, so don't show up to get the goods until 9 am on Black Friday (though you can order select items online on Turkey Day). Read on to start strategizing your Black Friday game plan!

1 A Fridge With A View LG Front Door InstaView Refrigerator ($1300 off, Costco) With door-in-door view and a two-year manufacturer's warranty, this fridge will have you serving dream meals all year long. Warning: this product is for Costco member's only, so make sure to have your member card ready on Black Friday.

2 Touch Up Dell XPS 13 4K UHD Touchscreen Laptop ($1500, Costco.com only) This touch screen from Dell is great for parents of teens or for those looking to get themselves a little something special for the holiday season. The deal gives you a full 25% off the normal price, so don't miss it.

3 Fitness Friend ProForm Premier 700 Treadmill ($700, Costco.com only) 30 percent off of a treadmill like, never, happens, so I'd run (ha, get it? run?) towards this deal while you can. p.s. You have to assemble this bad boy yourself, and it's discounted online starting Thanksgiving day.

4 Game On Xbox One S 1TB Bundle with 2 Controllers and 3 Month Game Pass($70 off, Costco) If anyone in your family is into gaming, this discounted Xbox has to be on your Black Friday list. I love that it comes with a 3-month game pass, which is basically the gaming version of Netflix. Even better? The sale starts on November 18.

5 Sweet Dreams Blackstone Hybrid iCoil Spring and Memory Foam Queen Mattress($400, Costco.com only) I love getting big ticket items for Black Friday, and this mattress is definitely a deal I'll be considering. The deal for the memory foam goodness starts on Thanksgiving day, and you can buy as many as you want and still use the 20 percent off discount.

6 Squeaky Clean Whirlpool Top Load Washer with Built-In Water Faucet (up to $620 off, Costco.com only) This is another members only item I'd definitely recommend to anyone trying to get the most practical bang for their buck this Black Friday. This washer has intuitive memory controls that learn your laundry habits the more you wash, making it easier with every load. You can start ordering these at the discounted price on Thanksgiving day.

7 Click Click Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera 2 Lens Bundle ($500, Costco) If you're hoping to take high-quality photos for the family holiday card this year, this discounted Nikon will make your kids look picture perfect.