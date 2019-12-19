With all the holiday celebrating and merriment, it’s possible you'll run out of appetizers and refreshments before the new year. But instead of scrambling to your local supermarket, (where the pickings might be slim at this point), you can always cruise on over to Costco to see if you can pick up some last-minute hors d’oeuvres in bulk to complete your NYE spread. So what are Costco’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hours? Not as bad as you might think.

For the most part, Costco is keeping its regular schedule for New Year’s Eve. Since the holiday falls on a Tuesday, you can expect standard weekday operating hours. Which means that on New Year’s Eve, Costco will be open from 10 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. Since hours can change depending on the store, though, it’s a good idea to call ahead to ensure that it’s actually open — and that you can score some tasty treats and, you know, liquor, beer and wine, too.

But if you’re looking for those $5 rotisserie chickens for a quick and easy dinner come January 1, you’re going to be disappointed, because Costco is closed on New Year’s Day. Alas, you'll have to wait until January 2 to also buy those buttery croissants, which can be a long wait, indeed.

So hop to it, because New Year’s Eve will be here before you know it and you’ll want to make sure that you’re well-stocked for the occasion.