My favorite Hollywood couple might be Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox and no I'm not trying to start any rumors about their relationship. They are just so supportive of each other and have been for such a long time... I'm telling you, this is pretty unique in any kind of relationship. I think it's especially touching to some of us because we saw them become friends on Friends. And Courteney Cox's birthday message to Jennifer Aniston proves their friendship has stood the test of time and they really are Rachel Green and Monica Geller in this world too. So it's almost like Friends was real, right?

Jennifer Aniston turned 50 on Monday and she celebrated with all of her friends at a big party in Los Angeles. Most of those friends were pretty famous too; people like George and Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon (with whom Aniston is collaborating for the new web-based series Top Of The Morning), Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr... the list goes on. And also reportedly included one ex-husband named Brad Pitt you guys might have heard of through the grapevine. I think this party actually says a lot about Jennifer Aniston as a human being. She has friends who care about her and want to stay in her life, even after a historically messy divorce.

And of course, there's one friend who will always be there for her. Courteney Cox.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Courteney Cox was obviously at the big birthday bash, along with former castmate and current friend Lisa Kudrow, as USA Today reported. I don't know why the David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthey Perry weren't there (or perhaps they were, but simply weren't mentioned in reports). Maybe they were at the guys' apartment playing Bamboozled (that's a deep cut for all the Friends fans).

While Cox was at the party, she wasn't about to let such a big milestone birthday for Aniston fly by without also taking a moment to say how much she appreciates her. She took to Instagram to share a beautiful message for her friend along with a sweet shot of the two of them.

The Cougar Town actress captioned the photo:

The world definitely got brighter the day this girl was born. Happy birthday sweetheart! I Love you! ♥️

Cox and Aniston have obviously worked hard to cultivate their friendship and maintain it throughout the years. I mean, Friends ended 15 years ago in 2004, if you can believe it, after 10 years on the air, which means the two have been friends for basically 25 years. Or half of Aniston's life. And now I feel like crying.

Aniston seems to feel just as much love for Cox; not only are they frequent dates on the red carpet for big events, they also travel together quite a lot. And back in 2014 the Dumplin' actress had this to say about her friend's support to More magazine, as per E! News:

I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin.

These two are proof positive that your soul mate isn't always your romantic mate.