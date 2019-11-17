Cratejoy’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 Sales Get Better & Better

Cratejoy, the online marketplace that specializes in subscription boxes subscription boxes, allows you to get monthly goodies that are catered specifically to your style and interests. and just in time for the holidays, Cratejoy's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can make a great gift for anyone on your list (or even yourself), and can be delivered directly to your door.

For Black Friday, Cratejoy is offering 25% off boxes with code BF25 from Thursday, November 28 thru Sunday, December 1. Immediately after, the Cyber Monday sale runs from Monday, December 2 to Tuesday, December 3 and gets you 30% off select boxes with code UNBOX30.

You can browse boxes in basically every category, from beauty to books to food. Even kids can get in on the fun. The art & culture collection subscription boxes will educate little ones and keep them occupied for hours. So search through the options at Cratejoy to see which ones you might want to gift to a friend, relative, child, or yourself.

If you love lipstick but are stuck on one brand and shade, check out the Lipstick Junkie box. For $16 a month, you or a lucky recipient will get some new lip colors, gloss, scrubs, or even a lip mask to perfect your pout. You might even discover some hues you never dared to experiment with before.

After whipping up a Thanksgiving meal, you’ll definitely need some you time. The Laurel & Reed box can offer self-indulgence at an affordable price. You’ll get 4-6 products monthly of legit full-size items, like soap, lotions, scrubs, and more. Plus, the products are cruelty-free, non-toxic, and all-natural.

If you’ve got a reluctant reader at home, entice him to learn his sight words with the My First Reading Club subscription box. Each box comes with three hardcover books based on your child’s age (choose from newborn - 12), along with an activity book, and a gift for you (like bath salts or a bottle of lotion) to thank you for fostering your child’s love of reading.

For the game-night-loving homebody, Escape the Crate box allows and your crew can work together to solve puzzles, unlock riddles, and ultimately escape places like Alcatraz or other perilous places. Even teens can join in on the fun, and they'll probably like it, too.

The SnackSack subscription box offers tasty treats from under-the-radar brands. Munch on goodies like Jackson's Honest Spicy Cheese Puffs, or Vegan Rob's Beet Puffs — hey, don't knock it till you try it. There are three themes to choose from: classic, vegan, gluten-free, and workplace.

If this if your first foray into the world of subscription boxes, there's no time like the present to take advantage of Cratejoy’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.