School's out for summer. It's been out for months. But when it comes back, the entire school experience might be a totally different one from anything kids have gone through before. Fortunately, Crayola's new SchoolMaskPacks look like they'll make the transition easier for both kids and adults alike. Because who doesn't want days of the week face masks (complete with corresponding expressions so everyone will know you're having a case of the Mondays)?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released new guidelines on reopening schools from pre-Kindergarten to grade 12 once the fall semester comes around; the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) also recommended that "all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school" while ensuring safety measures are in place, such as use of cloth face masks in the classroom for teachers and students, for instance, and the physical distancing of students from one another.

With that in mind, Crayola will be releasing sets of five washable cloth face masks "featuring unique face mask designs for each day of the school week to avoid cross-contamination," according to the website. The sets feature a variety of colorful designs and, much like the days of the week underwear we all loved from childhood, the five school days are printed on the masks as well.

The SchoolMaskPacks, which also come with a mesh laundry bag and a calendar to remind parents when they need to be washed, are available for pre-order to be delivered by July 31 ($30, SchoolMaskPack.com).

The designs for kids are pretty cute, featuring bright colors and emojis and even little gnomes in one set. But the little ones aren't the only people who are going to need face masks in the fall. Crayola has sets meant for adults as well, larger masks that are still bright and colorful but minus the days of the week (bummer), and even teens are covered in more subdued designs like stripes. Because obviously you still want to be cool.

The classroom is going to look different in the fall no matter what. Might as well be prepared with some super cute face masks.