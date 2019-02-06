Are you looking for a gift that says, "I love my husband so much I want my face all over his bottom half 24 hours per day?" I know I have been, and honestly, I thought that wish would never come true. So you can imagine my delight when I discovered BFF Wear was manufacturing unique photo boxer shorts to serve just that very purpose. Because nothing says "I love you" like your smiling face peeking out of your husband's jeans. I am sure these custom photo boxers will make your husband's Valentine's Day and he won't be creeped out at all. How could he be?

BFF Wear is known for their outlandish products. As per their website, "BFF Wear is the leading 'All Over' custom print store providing the widest selection of gifts for any occasion." They mean it. Bar Mitzvah? Get your nephew a pair of socks with his cool aunt's face all over it. Bad breakup? Get that girlfriend a blanket with your warmest, most reassuring face all over it. I'm sure it will help. Housewarming? Well, my good friend, you get leggings with my jealous face all over them. In the color green. You see, BFF Wear is not simply your mug on your man's bum — and they also sell customizable panties. Turnabout is fair play and all that.

The way it works is that you upload a picture on their website, they delete the background, and then print material with that image printed all over it. It does take a week or more to get your order, so make sure that you place your order well in advance of when you want it. If you don't mind a shorter boxer brief, you can order these customizable face print boxers from My Face Boxer, which are currently on sale for $20, and only take three to five days. If you'd rather not have an all-over print, instead preferring a large image of your face right over where the magic happens, consider these from Bags of Love, starting at $48.

Customizable gifts are all the rage right now. I've seen everything from purses that look like your favorite books to slippers that look just like your dog. Retailers are running with this trend, and to be honest, I'm here for it. When I was growing up, the only gifts you could have customized were things like golf balls and wine glasses, and you had to go all the way out to the big mall with the Things Remembered store to buy them. Now you just pop online and grab what you want.

I really need to get these for my husband if only to hear how badly his coworkers make fun of him for wearing them. My husband is a cop, so he changes in a locker room every day with a bunch of other people. I can imagine the ribs and barbs the other officers would throw at him — while being secretly jealous that their partners didn't love them enough to cover their butt in their faces. It's the kind of gift that really shows you care.

I suppose if you're not into putting your face all over your man's package, you could substitute your family dog, or something funny like George Costanza from Seinfeld or Steve Harvey. But maybe not for Valentine's Day. That's more of a birthday or "Congratulations on your new job, here's my face on your undies" type of gift.

No matter who you choose to emblazon upon your man's parts, these customizable photo boxers will make your husband's Valentine's Day.