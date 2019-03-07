You know the saying, "Pics or it didn't happen"? That also holds true for baby showers. Now more than ever, social media is a necessary tool to keep everyone in the loop and potentially make them part of the experience with the photos you post of special events, whether it's a wedding shower or baby shower. Need cute baby shower Instagram captions because you don't know the first thing about babies, or you're too tired and jaded from your own brood? I've got you covered.

My husband's family is from Colorado, and his extended family is in Iowa, so needless to say, nobody from Iowa made my baby shower a couple of years back, and a few from Colorado couldn't either. So we made sure to get a ton of photos to post on Instagram and Facebook so his extended family could be part of the experience, even though it was virtually. Plus, my friends did such a fabulous job with the entire thing that we just had to post it on Instagram to show off their creativity and love. I mean, they threw my baby shower at my favorite dive bar. How cool is that? Some funny, some sweet, and some too true for comfort, the perfect baby shower caption will make your Instagram photo stand out.

1. "A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten, and the future worth living for.” All of these things are true, but only some of them are important: The love, the happiness, the future worth living for... at the end of the day, the rest will be forgotten. A sweet caption for a shot of the mom-to-be reading a card or looking into the distance.

2. “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.” – Albert Einstein The perfect quote to pair with a pic of the mom reading from a children's book, or maybe even adding a soon-to-be beloved volume of stories to a baby's waiting bookshelf. The privilege of telling bedtime stories is one of the best things about being a mom.

3. "Cherish your children... for they are the footprints you will leave behind." Taylor Evan Fulks Nikola Stojadinovic/E+/Getty Images This would be a cute gift to have this saying on a print for the nursery, in addition to using it as a caption of the mom-to-be opening gifts. (It would work on a onesie or as an ultrasound caption, too... pretty much anything having to do with a baby.)

4. “People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one.” –Leo Burke Perhaps this would be a great photo opportunity for mom to pose with a bassinet she received at the shower? Or maybe mom posing with some adorable pajamas? Or maybe just a shot of the mom-to-be passed out on the couch at the end of a long day celebrating her bun in the oven.

5. “It’s a good thing babies don’t give you a lot of time to think. You fall in love with them and when you realize how much they love you back, life is very simple.” – Anita Diamant Get some cute stuffed animals for baby? Or did you catch a glowing photo of mom smiling? Here's your caption. It also happens to be very true, of course. Babies give you about as much time to think as they do to sleep, which is to say, none at all.

6. "Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” – Elizabeth Stone So heartbreakingly true! (And, to be fair, variations on this quote have been attributed to quite a few sources, including Ralph Waldo Emerson and Jon Stewart. Probably because the imagery is as beautiful and terrifying as parenthood itself.)

7. “Babies are the buds of life ready to bloom like a fresh flower to refresh humanity.” – Debasish Mridha RyanJLane/E+/Getty Images Got flowers on that baby shower cake? Take a photo of it and use this caption. Whether they're of the frosting or botanical variety, the same sweet point is made. (If they're made of frosting, though, you get to eat them afterwards, so that's probably the best way to go.)

8. “From there to here from here to there, baby things are everywhere!" – Dr. Seuss Take a photo of mom's stock pile and caption it with this very true quote by Dr. Seuss. Then add some more Dr. Seuss quotes, like: "You have brains in your head, you have feet in your shoes! You can steer yourself any direction you choose."

9. “One touch is worth ten thousand words.” – Harold Bloomfield Another great caption for a mom cradling her baby bump in a baby shower photo. Or her baby, because sometimes baby showers don't have time to happen until after the baby is born, and that's just fine (sometimes even preferable, because then you know exactly what you need).

10. “Fairytales do come true. Look at us, we had you.” – Unknown This would be great for a print (or a photo of a print that you used for decor) on Instagram. Especially if that print has a Disney theme going, because this variation on a line from the classic tune "Young at Heart" goes very well with anything related to the Kingdom of Mouse.

11. “It is a smile of a baby that makes life worth living.” — Debasish Mridha I think my ovaries just exploded. This is just an undisputed fact, and there are countless viral TikToks and YouTube videos and just plain memes that prove it.

12. "A baby makes love stronger, the days shorter, the nights longer, savings smaller, and a home happier.” – Kelly Brown svetikd/E+/Getty Images Perhaps a photo of the diaper cake would go well with this caption? New parents are most definitely up for some long nights with diapers.

13. “Even when freshly washed and relieved of all obvious confections, children tend to be sticky.” – Fran Lebowitz Got your bib gift picture covered right here. Come to think of it, this caption would go well with a pic of washcloths, wipes, a baby bathtub... the options are endless.

14. “The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed but the mother, never. A mother is something absolutely new.” – Osho Definitely take a beautiful photo of the happy, glowing mom at her baby shower looking down at her bump, and caption the photo with this. Profound and lovely, this is a sentiment she'll take with her forever.

15. "Having a baby is one of the most wonderful things in your life, as well as the hardest thing in your life." – Nuno Bettencourt This is so, so true. Caption a shot of mom's many breastfeeding accessories or the billions of diapers and formula. Or maybe a pic of the parents trying to put together a crib from IKEA?

16. “The days are long, but the years are short.” – Gretchen Rubin Got month-by-month onesies, bibs, or stickers for monthly photos? Snap a pic of those and post it to IG with this fitting caption.

17. “And then my soul saw you and it kind of went 'Oh, there you are. I’ve been looking for you.'" – Iain Thomas Satoshi-K/E+/Getty Images Well, if this isn't just one of the loveliest captions ever in all the world. And how very well it expresses the moment a mother and child meet each other for the very first time: Oh hello there, perfect stranger I've known my entire life. I love you very much.