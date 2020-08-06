Cute & Fun Back-To-School Supplies For Any Situation 2020 Throws At You

I feel like I've been talking about going back to school since March, and now that it's here, I'm still floundering. Has it really been five months since my 6-year-old has been in her lovely school? Am I really going to teach first grade from the kitchen table and work full-time and take care of a toddler? It's so overwhelming to think about, even after several months of nonstop thinking, and all I want is to buy some cute and fun back-to-school supplies.

I know it feels wild to think about pencils and bento boxes and backpacks when your child also has to wear a face mask to their kindergarten classroom, but if you can inject some kind of joy into all this, why not do it with fun erasers? If you're also doing some form of home-learning (whether it's virtual or home-school), every item on this list will work for your child, too. There are items purely for fun (hello, glitter pens), supplies your child needs in a cute version (oh hey bright, happy composition notebook), and products to keep your home organized so you and your family can make it through the rest of 2020.

1. Contigo Water Bottle Contigo Kids Autospout Water Bottle Target | $11.99 $10.79 See on Target This spill-proof, dishwasher-friendly children's water bottle holds up to 14 ounces of fluid. No appliance? No problem. By design, it's easy to wash (think wider mouth and fewer nooks and crannies than many other drinking vessels on the market). Bonus: Opening it is just a push of one button, and closing it means just pushing the spout down until it clicks. It's a water bottle that's easy to use so there are fewer teacher and parent hands on your child's drink.

2. Astronaut Erasers Astronaut Erasers Ooly | $3.50 See On Ooly Let these out-of-this-world-cute erasers assist your child in keeping their homework tidy. They're sold in a set of three, because no student can be expected to get through the school year with just one.

3. Personalized Bento Box Personalized Bento Box, Designs By Christa Etsy | $14.75 See On Etsy No, these personalized bento boxes can't guarantee your kid will finish their lunch, but it can't hurt to try, right? They're microwave- and dishwasher-safe for convenience, though hand-washing is recommended to preserve the design. Even if you're doing a form of virtual learning or home-schooling this year, packing your kid's lunch the night before in their own bento box can save everyone some stress.

4. Velcro Sneakers Sneakers H&M | $20 See on H&M With these easy-on Velcro sneakers, they'll be out the door and into nature (or the backyard) even faster.

5. Yoobi Color & Glitter Gel Pens Yoobi Color & Glitter Gel Pens Target | $9.99 See On Target You're bound to steal these glittery pens from your child on more than one occasion. If you don't trust them (or yourself) to keep track of all 12 pens at once, ration them out and use them to reward your budding scholar.

6. ONANOFF Buddy Headphones ONANOFF Buddy Headphones Amazon | $24.99 $22.35 See On Amazon Four and a half stars for these nearly indestructible headphones designed to withstand the unpredictable nature of children ages 3 to 10. Each pair comes with three sets of stickers for kids who like to switch things up once in a while, and there is great volume control to protect their little ears.

7. Mackenzie Backpack Mackenzie Backpack in Large Pottery Barn Kids | $59.50 $41 See On Pottery Barn Kids Personalize any Pottery Barn Kids backpack with your child's name, initials, or nickname. It comes in three different sizes (with varying prices) to accommodate students of all sizes, and the solar system pattern (shown here) glows in the dark. But there are a ton of different patterns, and even if your child isn't going to school in a traditional setting, a backpack can house all of their folders and paperwork so you're never missing a thing.

8. Post-It Weekly Wall Calendar Post-It Weekly Wall Calendar Amazon | $17.55 $12 See on Amazon There is so much to keep up with during the school year, no matter what 2020 brings. This weekly wall calendar from Post-It means you can adapt your plans quickly by swapping out the little Post-Its when something is canceled or added to the week. Bonus: It comes with Command strips to hang directly on your wall.

9. Cotton Dress Cotton Dress H&M | $10 See on H&M For early mornings, this floral printed dress is effortlessly cute. Plus, it pairs well with sneakers and sandals alike.

10. 3-Pack Denim Joggers 3-Pack Denim Joggers H&M | $34.99 Available in children's sizes 2T-10. See On H&M Sweats moonlighting as jeans, or jeans moonlighting as pants? They're dressed up enough to walk the school hallway in, and comfy enough for learning from home in. Whatever your kid's learning situation looks like this year, these pants work.

11. Ticonderoga Neon Pencils Ticonderoga Neon Pencils Amazon | $5.99 $4.98 See on Amazon These Ticonderoga pencils are recommended by teachers everywhere, and are on almost every back-to-school supply list. They're pre-sharpened, strong, and now they come in bright, happy neon colors.

12. 1-Inch Binder Greenroom 1" Binder Target | $5.99 See On Target One-inch binders are also a popular back-to-school supply item, and Greenroom has some fun, happy options so your kid can let their personality shine.

13. Star Wars "Read" Journal Star Wars "Read" Journal Out Of Print | $14 $10 See on Out Of Print Do you remember this iconic print in poster-form? These used to hang all over my elementary school's library, and I love seeing them in journal form. My own kindergartner last year had to keep a reading log so her teachers could see how much she was reading each night, and I think this throwback of a journal is the perfect way to hold that info.

14. Pixar Pals Stationery Supply Kit Pixar Pals Stationery Supply Kit shopDisney | $14.99 $8 See on shopDisney Scissors, pencil sharpeners, stickers, and more come in these sweet stationery sets. This particular one features all of your child's favorite Pixar characters, and is perfect for digital learning or face-to-face school.

15. First Day Of School Pennant First Day Of School Pennant Flag, Glitter Party Co Etsy | $12.95 See On Etsy 2020 has thrown a lot of things for a loop, but you can still celebrate the first day of school with a cute photo. This sweet little pennant is such a fun way to get your kid pumped about their new school year, and it makes for a great decoration in any home-learning area.

16. Jersey Pajamas Jersey Pajamas H&M | $14.99 Available in children's size 7 See On H&M Your kid is bound to unintentionally end up taking a handful of remote learning classes in their PJs (or have a pajama-themed day on campus), so get them a pair they're excited about. (Plus it's one less outfit you have to wash.)

17. Personalized Crayon Box Personalized Crayon Box Holder, Queenvanna Creations Etsy | $5 See On Etsy I'm obsessed with these personalized crayon boxes, which are the perfect size to hold your kid's own box of crayons. If they're going to school face-to-face, this is a great way to make sure they keep up with their own supplies and don't have to share. If they're at home, this is still a cute way to keep their desk area clean and organized.

18. Personalized Chair Back Organizer Personalized Chair Back Organizer, Collected Village Etsy | $10.99 See On Etsy Slip this onto the back of a chair in your home so your child has easy access to their permission slips, homework, and other items that are always getting lost in the morning. It's also great for children learning from home.

19. Funtainer Stainless Steel Food Jar Funtainer Stainless Steel Food Jar Thermos | $15.99 $11.99 See On Thermos Thermos is a well-trusted brand, and this little container comes in bright, happy colors to hold your kid's favorite hot or cold meals. You can just pour in whatever they want to eat first thing in the morning, and then you won't have to give it a second thought before lunch.

20. Custom Composition Notebook Custom Composition Notebook, Just Rice Creation Etsy | $8.50 See On Etsy Composition notebooks are on just about every back-to-school list, so you might as well get a bright, customized one. I love the happy colors on this one, and the "You Got This" saying emblazoned on the front is one everyone could use in 2020.

21. World Of Eric Carle Basic Skills Posters World Of Eric Carle™ Basic Skills Posters Oriental Trading | $9.99 See On Oriental Trading I love having a dedicated learning space for my 6-year-old in our home, even if she's going to a traditional school setting. These sweet posters feature your child's favorite Eric Carle characters and colors, all while sharing their favorite shapes, colors, days of the week, and more.

22. Back-To-School Planner Stickers Back To School Planner Stickers, Elaine Michelle Studio Etsy | $6 See On Etsy I mean, my 2020 planner pretty much went up in smoke back in March, but I am obsessed with these back-to-school stickers to make the rest of the year go smoothly.

23. Digital Pocket Folders Digital Pocket Folders, The Paperless Way Etsy | $4.97 See On Etsy Just because things might be more digital than usual this year doesn't mean you can't have some virtual supplies. These digital pocket folders will keep you organized and make it easy to find and store all of your virtual and digital files, PDFs, and more.

24. Organic Cotton Lunch Bag Fluf Organic Cotton Lunch Bag Favor | $29 See On Favor These adorable fabric lunch bags are lined with a waterproof fabric and are machine washable. And a cozy interior pocket will keep a water bottle upright.

25. BIC Washable Coloring Markers BIC Washable Coloring Markers (Set Of 2) Walmart | $7.99 $6.50 See On Walmart According to the manufacturer, these long-lasting markers won't lose steam even if the lid gets lost somewhere in your child's backpack and resurfaces in their sock drawer a week later. They're washable — a must for kids — and sold in a pack of two.

26. Printable Blank Monthly & Weekly Calendar Printable Blank Monthly & Weekly Calendar, Moon Rose Paper Co Etsy | $3 See On Etsy Having a clear overview of the week can help quell some anxiety you and your child are undoubtedly feeling. These black and white printouts are simple, but you can get as creative as you want with them. Use a different color for each kid, and let them go HAM on jazzing them up with drawings and stickers.

27. Reversible Face Masks Reversible Face Mask for Kids & Adults (3+), The Little By Rochelle Etsy | $10 See On Etsy Even children who won't be entering a classroom this fall will still need to wear a mask for other reasons. Get them a pattern that they'll enjoy rocking on their face, like these colorful tie-dye options.

28. Printed Bomber Jacket Printed Bomber Jacket H&M | $34.99 Available in children's sizes 8-20. See on H&M Bomber jackets are a classic, and this one feels especially relevant. It has the phrase "I need my space" printed on the back in bold, insistent letters. Truer words have never been spoken.