So you're having a baby. Huzzah! Now it's time to feather the nest, as they say, and get the baby room ready. But you might be noticing what a lot of parents discover when preparing their home for their new bundle of joy: an astounding amount infantilized furniture. We don't know what it is about having a new kid that makes some vendors think everything must suddenly be kiddie-style. But that doesn't have to be the case, at least not with play mats. Here's a list of modern baby mats that are actually cute and will flow seamlessly with your existing decor.

Let me just say, baby mat technology has come a long way. What was once just variations on carpets, is now wipeable flooring products that make for easy cleaning up and super comfy spaces. Better yet, you don't have to get them in Alphabet letters or cutesy animal print (not that there's anything wrong with those). Many designers are now crafting play mats that are so on trend you might think they're just a regular part of the decor. Using Ikat print or soft chevrons, designers have taken play mats and redesigned them to integrate into homes rather than standing out like leftover daycare supplies. Here are a few of our favorites.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Crystal Collection Play Mat Crystal Collection Play Mat Famokids | $119.90 4 ft x 6 ft see on famokids There's something about the turquoise color of this Crystal Collection Play Mat that's soothing. Imagine letting your baby roll around on this squishy surface, calmly playing it. And yes, it is available in other subtle hues.

2. Ofie Mat by Little Bot Ofie Mat by Little Bot Amazon | $149 6.5 ft x 4.5 ft see on amazon Made from non-toxic foam, the Ofie Mat provide cushion and durability. That means your rugrats can play hard, but this pretty mat will hold up.

3. Romy Play Rug Romy Play Rug Ruggish Co. | $199 4'-8" ft. x 7'-0" ft. see on ruggish co It's not easy to find sophisticated looking surfaces that are kid-proof. Somehow Ruggish Co. has done it. This lovely pattern looks like a typical rug but is waterproof and easy to clean.

4. Skip Hop Playspot Skip Hop Foam Play Mat Amazon | $78.99 70" X 56" inches see on amazon Hop Skip is a leader in baby products, so naturally they've come up with an attractive play mat. This one is made from interlocking foam tiles, but forms an attractive pattern that isn't abrasive to the eye.

5. Design Skin Transformable Play Mat Design Skin Transformable Play Mat, Candy Milk Amazon | $282.99 see on amazon Remember in gym class as a kid when your teacher would lug out the folding blue mats. This is the same concept only in a good looking pattern Design Skin calls Candy Milk. The mat folds out and blends in with a soft-toned room, then can be tucked away, under a bed or in a closet, for when playtime is over.

6. Floral Oasis Play Mat Floral Oasis Play Mat Comfort Design Mats | $164.95 78 3/4” Length x 55” Width see on comfort design mats Who says everything has to be muted in color to be considered modern? This bright pop of florals gives a baby's room pick-me-up while still providing cushion for them to roll around and play.

7. Palm Aqua Palm Aqua - Beige Diamonds Cushmat | $179 78.74 in x 55.11 in see on cushmat Hypoallergenic and with a non-slip surface, this is the mat you need for hours of tummy time. Cheerful and with a unique palm design, it's also aesthetically pleasing.

8. Marine Printed Mat Marine Printed Mat Jungalow | $25 Floor mat see on jungalow Not specifically marketed for kids, we're putting this Jungalow mat on here because it was designed with high traffic areas in mind and at $25, you can by four and just swap them out as the kids put wear and tear on them.

9. Rainbow Watercolor Standard Padded Play Mat Rainbow Watercolor Standard Padded Play Mat Toki Mats | $165 40” x 40” see on toki mats With one inch of cushion this foldable play mat is small, perfect for cozy spaces. Designed with a modern rainbow look, it has just a touch of baby playfulness without going full cartoon-level.