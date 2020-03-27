Cute Spring Clothes For Toddlers Under $20 That Look Way More Expensive

When it comes to little kid's clothes, it's tough to justify spending a lot of money because they'll quickly grow out of them (assuming they don't destroy them first). Thankfully, this year there are plenty of spring clothes for toddlers under $20 that still look expensive and well made. So, you can rest assured that they'll look adorable for an Easter egg hunt, but not panic when they inevitably get dirt all over themselves.

One of the best things about the arrival of spring is the sudden burst of colors, in nature and in fashion. After what has felt like the longest winter ever, some bright pastels, cute little chinos, and fluttery dresses are a welcome distraction from everything else going on. Just because you might end up spending most of your time indoors this spring doesn't mean you have to miss out on the fun of cute spring clothes. (Which can still be photographed and posted on social media, obviously.)

Whether you're looking for something casual, something that can be worn throughout the spring and summer, or something to encourage your kids to actually get out of their pajamas, there are plenty of options. Here are 15 great pieces of toddler clothing under $20 that are perfect for spring and playing in the back yard.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Polka Dot Tank Top Toddler Smock Tank Top Gap | $27 $16 Available in 12-18mo to 4Y See on Gap Gap should make this adorable cotton tank top in adult sizes instead of just toddler. It has a cinched neckline, fluttery tank top straps, multi-colored polka dots all over it, and is machine washable.

2. Classic Button-Down Oxford Shirt Toddler Oxford Button-Down Shirt in Blue Opal Gap | $25 $10 Available in Blue Opal, Pure Pink, and White and in sizes 12-18mo to 5Y See on Gap There is nothing more classic than a button down oxford shirt like this long-sleeved cotton one with button cuffs from Gap. It has a cute little embroidered bear on the front pocket, a button-down collar, and a curved hem.

3. On-Trend Skort Cat & Jack Toddler Girls' Tie-Dye Skort Target | $7 Available in 12M to 5T See on Target Tie-Dye is huge right now, and this skirt with hidden shorts underneath is adorable and trendy. It has an elastic waistband with a rope drawstring that has colorful detailing at the ends. You don't have to worry about any grass stains either because it's machine washable and dryer-friendly.

4. Shorts & Belt Combo Boys Belted Chino Shorts - Spring Jubilee Gymboree | $30 $12 Available in 12-18mo to 8 See on Gymboree How cute are these little shorts with the coordinating fabric and leather belt? The belt has light blue embroidered anchors all over and is easily adjustable. The adorable shorts are made from 98% cotton and are machine washable.

5. Eyelet Dress Cat & Jack Toddler Girls' Tank Top Woven Eyelet Dress in Pink Target | $18 Available in Blue and Pink and in sizes 12M to 5T See on Target Your little one can wear this X-back eyelet dress all spring and well into the summer. It's fully lined, made from 100% cotton, and slips on (so no frustrating zippers).

6. Stripped Pastel Dress Striped Bow Dress in Multi Carter's | $32 $16 Available in two styles and in sizes 2T to 5T See on Carter's This dress has a little bow detail at the waist that gives the illusion that it's two separate pieces. It's made from 100% cotton and is machine washable (just remember, cotton can shrink in its first wash so if your kiddo is between sizes you may want to size up). One thing to note: It isn't lined so you may want to pick up a pair of light spandex shorts for underneath.

7. Seersucker Pants Toddler Seersucker Joggers Gap | $30 $21 Available in 12-18mo to 5Y See on Gap Nothing says spring and summer like seersucker, and these little joggers are no exception. They have a faux button at the waist with a hidden hook and bar closure and elastic cuffs.

8. Embroidered Cardigan Girls Embroidered Cardigan - Fairy Blossom Gymboree | $35 $14 Available in 12-18mo to 8 See on Gymboree You can snag this button-front cardigan for a serious steal at Gymboree. It features little embroidered flowers around the neckline and is made from 100% cotton.

9. Plaid Button Down Cat & Jack Toddler Boys' Long Sleeve Woven Plaid Button-Down Shirt in Green/Pink Target | $13 Available in 12mo to 5T See on Target This little Cat & Jack plaid shirt is perfect for spring and beyond. It has long sleeves with button cuffs, a front pocket with a button, is made from 100% cotton, and is machine washable.

10. Sparkly Dress Toddler Girls Metallic Striped Jacquard Knit To Woven Dress The Children's Place | $30 $12 Available in 12-18mo to 4T See on The Children's Place Any kid who loves a little sparkle will be thrilled with this all-over metallic dress. There's no frustrating zipper so it can be pulled on, has a polyester-satin skirt liner, and is just enchanting.

11. Coordinating Set 2-Piece Slub Polo & Plaid Short Set Carter's | $30 $15 Available in five styles in sizes 2T to 5T See on Carter's You can get this entire outfit for under $20 at Carter's which includes a polo shirt with an embroidered giraffe and a pair of elastic waist plaid shorts. Both pieces are machine washable and can be worn together or separately with other clothes.

12. Rainbow Skort Rainbow Stripe Skooter Skirt Carter's | $18 $7 Available in 2T to 5T See on Carter's You don't have to worry about picking up a pair of biker shorts to go with this skirt because it has some built right in. The skirt has an elastic waistband with a glittery drawstring (non-functional) and it's made from a super soft jersey fabric.

13. Gingham Button Down Baby And Toddler Boys Gingham Poplin Matching Button Down Shirt The Children's Place | $20 $8 Available in 6-9mo to 5T See on The Children's Place You can roll the sleeves of this gingham shirt all the way down or roll them up using the button tab to keep them up. The shirt's collar is pointed (no buttons) and there's a little button on the front for extra style.

14. Fluttery Top Chambray Flutter Sleeve Top Carter's | $24 $9 Available in 2T to 4T See on Carter's This cute little chambray shirt has keyhole closure on the back and shirring at the chest. The flutter sleeves each feature a multi-colored embroidered floral design and the shirt is made from a super soft cotton material.