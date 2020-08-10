As summer ever-so-slowly creeps to an end, the sweater weather, leaves of gold, and all of the cozy goodness that fall brings with it are on the horizon. It is undoubtedly nearly time for autumn everything, and Dairy Queen's new pumpkin flavors are here to help you usher in the season.

I can't wait to curl my hands around a warm, pumpkin-spiced beverage as the cooler weather rolls in, but here in south Texas, it will still be literal months before the atmosphere even thinks about cooling off. So, as the date on the calendar approaches the start of the fall season, I'll be reaching for all things cold and pumpkin-flavored, and Dairy Queen's selection of cool treats is absolutely on my radar.

New at DQ this year, the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake brings together several fall flavors to create a creamy, dreamy shake that will likely give your traditional PSL frap with extra whip a run for its money. The shake combines the delightfully delectable taste of cookie butter made with ground cinnamon spice cookies, pumpkin, vanilla soft serve, and milk, and is topped with whipped cream and nutmeg.

If that combination of flavors doesn't sound like the ultimate fall drink, I'm not sure what your definition of "fall" actually is. Sure, it's a cold beverage, but I'll be drinking this shake like its my paying job to get me into the perfect fall mood while I put out all of my pumpkin-themed home decor and watch Hocus Pocus in 100-degree weather. Plus, if you don't already eat cookie butter by the spoonful, this shake will convince you that consuming cookie butter on a regular basis is truly the only way to live.

If you'd rather enjoy a spoonful of autumn flavors instead of sipping on a shake, DQ's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard treat is back to make all of your fall dreams come true again this year. The cool concoction blends pieces of real pumpkin pie with vanilla soft serve and is capped off with whipped topping and a dash of nutmeg. This is not your grandma's pumpkin pie — dare I say, it's better.

The best news of all though is that you won't have to wait until the actual first day of autumn to enjoy either of these tasty treats. Fans of fall flavors can enjoy both the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake and Pumpkin Pie Blizzard at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide beginning Aug. 31. Until then, you can connect with DQ on social media using @DairyQueen and #HappyTastesGood to celebrate all that their pumpkin flavor lineup has to offer.