It's hard enough to keep the romance alive for parents of one 3-year-old kid running around. Small people are just so demanding, both physically and emotionally, that by the time the end of the day rolls around it's easy enough to just look at your partner and think, nope. Now imagine if you had five 3-year-old little girls plus a 7-year-old to add into the mix. How does one keep the romance alive in this situation? Well, according to TLC's Outdaughtered parents Danielle and Adam Busby's relationship timeline, the key to a solid relationship is a solid history together.

Danielle and Adam are parents to six daughters under the age of seven; oldest daughter Blayke is seven, while quintuplets Hazel, Ava, Olivia, Riley, and Parker are three. The family has become known to the rest of the country because of their reality series Outdaughtered on TLC, which is going into its third season now. Anyone familiar with the show has probably marveled at how well the couple work together to raise their children... and how much they clearly love each other. Which is no easy feat when trying to raise six daughters together. So what's the secret to their relationship? Well, apparently it all started with a little love in the Target cookie aisle.

Love At First Sight?

According to Danielle's blog, the couple met in 2003 while they were both working for Target in Lake Charles, Louisiana. They worked together for a few months until Adam eventually got the nerve to approach Danielle with this keeper of a line, "Hey Beautiful." Despite the auspicious beginning, the two ended up hanging out on breaks and eating together until Adam asked her out. Unfortunately, he canceled their date. But Danielle clearly saw something special in Adam, because they did eventually go out on a date... with his entire family in tow, much to her surprise.

[I was] stood up on our first date, then found out our actual next date was a surprise for me to go meet his entire family at his sister’s birthday party. God must have been in the works here making our hearts collide.

Getting Engaged

So after the canceled date and the weird surprise date, why did Danielle choose to go on another date with Adam? As something of a premonition for what life had in store for them, she wrote in her blog that it was his love of children that really sealed the deal for her:

I started to fall in love with [Adam] when I realized how much joy he had for kids, just like I did.

Little did they know how important their love for children would truly become some day.

The two continued dating for two and a half years before Adam popped the question on Christmas Eve, as Danielle recounted to Country Living:

He was so nervous and acting so strange and he was getting on my nerves because he was acting so weird. Little did I know, he was getting down on one knee at that moment. Complete shock to me!

Getting Married

Adam and Danielle Busby were married in July 2006 in their hometown of Lake Charles, Lousiana... which was unfortunately when Hurricane Rita was ripping through the area. They ended up having to change venues for their wedding, finding a tiny chapel and saying their vows in front of friends and family. Did they mind? Of course not. As Danielle told Country Living:

We were young and in love, so we didn’t really care about where and what it all looked like. We were just looking forward to the day we would officially commit in front of God to be together forever.

The couple are still going strong more than eight years and six kids later. These days they live in Houston, Texas where Adam works as an account manager for a tech company and Danielle works as an independent beauty consultant on top of raising their six daughters. Their lives are clearly busy, but they always seem to make time for each other. I suppose because they have such a solid foundation as a couple.