Grey’s Anatomy wouldn’t be the same primetime drama if relationships didn't hit some bumps in the road just when things are getting serious. Owen totally dropped the ball when things were finally going well with Amelia, and then Maggie said nothing when Jackson asked her to move in with him. Now, DeLuca told Meredith he loves her on Grey’s Anatomy and based on her reaction, fans on Twitter don't know what to make of it. Meredith had no reaction other than to say a brisk "I’m glad we cleared that up" and hurry away, clearly shook.

To be fair, it might be a little early to start dropping the L-word. DeLuca is the first boyfriend Meredith has even felt comfortable enough with since Derek’s death to bring around her children. Maybe that’s a good sign and it means that he’s someone special. On the other hand, it also means that Meredith is trying to tread lightly and do this relationship the right way. So dropping the love bomb this early might freak her out enough to send her running for the hills.

Grey’s Anatomy fans on Twitter don't really know what to think of Meredith’s reaction, but most are shocked that she basically brushed it off. Does this mean the beginning of the end for MerLuca? Let’s hope not.

It has taken a little while for Meredith to get to the place she’s at now. She finally opened herself up to a relationship that went beyond supply closet hookups and awkward dating app lunches with strangers. So when DeLuca said that he loves her on Grey’s Anatomy tonight, it likely stunned her into silence, which is totally understandable.

It shouldn’t be a total surprise that DeLuca is already in love with Meredith, though. His feelings for her came long before she decided to be exclusive with him, so he might be *there* already, even if she isn’t. But if Meredith isn't ready to say "I love you" anytime soon, that could be bad for their relationship and Twitter can already see the red flags waving in the Seattle breeze.

There’s still time this season for Meredith to work through her feelings and figure out if she loves DeLuca back. But knowing Meredith, this big reveal could lead to some soul searching that includes shutting herself off from DeLuca for a little while and I’m not sure if I’m ready for the pair to hit such a big roadblock so early in their relationship.

Tonight's episode definitely inspired DeLuca to tell Meredith that he loves her, so regardless of how ready Meredith is herself, you can't be mad at his motivation. Meredith broke the law to get a young Mexican child a medical procedure that her father couldn't pay for. Instead of DeLuca lecturing her about what she did, he praised Meredith and told her how much he admired her for it because he loves her. Unfortunately, Meredith said next to nothing and then rushed out of the room, leaving behind a stunned DeLuca. It was kind of heartbreaking.

If Meredith doesn't love DeLuca back, she definitely shouldn't say it yet. It's hard not to worry about how DeLuca will take this, though. Even if he tells her that he understands she isn't ready to take such a leap with their relationship, Meredith might want to take a step back. It could be a whole thing and fans who finally got used to Meredith and DeLuca as a couple aren't having it.

Right now, Meredith and DeLuca's relationship seems like it is in danger, but if they can work through this, then they are basically endgame.