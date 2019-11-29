Similarly to many other famous parents sending appreciative posts in honor of their children, Diane Kruger paid tribute to her daughter on Thanksgiving. But the actor's post wasn't a run-of-the mill feeling grateful caption (not there's anything wrong with that, of course), as it touched on the deep bond between parents and their children.

If you follow Kruger's partner, Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, you might have noticed his funny post about going on vacation with a 1-year-old in tow. "Vacay!" Reedus captioned a shot of a playfully overwhelmed looking Kruger sitting on the floor of a plane with their daughter, whose name hasn't been made public yet. And although I have no idea how long this flight was, I assume the two spent most of it keeping their little girl occupied.

All of their travel woes seemed to fade away, however, when they settled in at their destination. "I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these 'talks,' but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved," Kruger captioned a shot of herself holding her daughter on the beach. "And how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand from my family to yours. Happy Thanksgiving."

This post pulls on my heartstrings for a few reasons, like the reality of sharing a moment with your baby only to know it will evaporate from their mind as soon as it's over. But the beauty in this is being able to tell them about it when they're older, giving both of you the chance to relive it together.

Then there's Kruger's bit about the everlasting love parents have for their children, something so deep it never needs to be replenished. And Kruger hoping her daughter remembers this always is the sweetest, to stay the least.

Finally, there's Kruger's sweet nod to Reedus, who she has dated for at least four years now.

It's obvious Kruger has a lot to be thankful for this year, but especially where it concerns her 1-year-old baby girl.