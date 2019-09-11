Most of the couples on Married At First Sight Season 9 have had their fair share of drama. There is only one couple whose fights I would describe as explosive, though. So, did Beth and Jamie stay together after Married At First Sight or did they self-destruct?

I wish I had the answer for you right now. All fans — including me — will know the fate of all four couples this season when the Married At First Sight finale airs on Lifetime. All of Beth and Jamie's respective social media accounts are set to private right now, so I can't even give you an educated guess based on their online presence. All I have to offer is my own theory based almost entirely on what I've seen on the show. But it may surprise you.

It's my opinion that Jamie and Beth decide to stay married beyond the six-week experiment. Of course, that doesn't mean that they are still married today, but they might be. My first clue comes from Jamie's handle on both Twitter and Instagram. He's "Jamie_The_Hubby" on both platforms. Plus, his Instagram account picture is from his wedding to Beth.

Now, this could very well be a marketing ploy of sorts. But the accounts are locked, and from his follower counts it's clear he doesn't accept just anybody. Just like it's not smart for actors to attach themselves to a TV show in their social media names — it's not the best idea for Jamie to attach himself to his marriage so publicly when the point of the show he's on is that the fate of his marriage is in question. So, I ask you — why would he do that if they were not still married?

Lifetime/YouTube

Then again, a social media username isn't a tattoo. Jamie and Beth have had some of the most volatile fights I've seen on the series, and I've watched every episode so far. Here's the thing — I think the fighting is just part of how they communicate. They may not like them while they are happening, but they've stayed together after some pretty ugly words and behavior on both sides. So, something keeps them coming back to each other.

Whatever that force is, I don't understand it. But I think Beth summed it up well in an interview with Reality TV World early on in the season. "At the end of the day, I just keep telling myself 'a smooth sea never made for a skillful sailor' and I think that has helped me a lot in this experience."

To be fair, the couple definitely gives the relationship their all. A lot of their fights have revolved around sex, and Jamie suggested they take intimacy off of the table on a recent episode. "I was tired of going in circles and having fights that were just not good for our relationship. So, this was the Hail Mary, like, hopefully this is going to get us where we need to be," he said on an episode of Married At First Sight: Unfiltered.

I'm unsure if Jamie and Beth will make it in the long run, even if they do stay married. Either way, it will be a relief not to have to watch them fight anymore because those screaming matches made me anxious.

Married At First Sight finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 p.m ET on Lifetime.