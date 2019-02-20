Khloé Kardashian is clearly totally enjoying all of the time she gets with her baby girl True Thompson, but sometimes I guess life gets in the way. She seems like she is quite prepared to just hang out with her baby, but then some rumors pop up and she's got to stop having hilarious photo shoots with True and deal with stuff. This week's a bit of a rough one for her too. It seems like everyone is wondering if Khloé and Tristan Thompson split up because of some pretty damning reports of trouble on his side.

Multiple news outlets appear to be reporting a story first shared by TMZ on Tuesday, that Khloé and True's father, Cleveland Cavaliers' player Tristan Thompson, have allegedly called it quits 10 months after the birth of their daughter. Unfortunately the story doesn't seem to end there; TMZ also reported that the split happened after Tristan was allegedly seen at a house party in Los Angeles on Sunday night getting a little too intimate with another woman, model Jordyn Woods, who is Kylie Jenner's close friend.

Romper has reached out to reps for Khloé, Tristan, and Jordyn in relation to these reports and awaits a reply.

It should be noted that the alleged party happened when Tristan was in Los Angeles to celebrate Valentine's Day with Khloé, as per Metro.

Kardashian fans will remember that this isn't the first time Tristan has been accused of cheating; just days before Khloé gave birth to True in April, potentially compromising photos of Tristan with other women were splashed all over the internet. It was a tough time for the Good American jeans designer, one which was painfully documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

This time around, Tristan appeared to want to defend himself against the reports. He tweeted and deleted an alleged response to a report that he had cheated with Jordyn Woods, saying it was a "FAKE NEWS" story on Tuesday.

Jordyn Woods, who lives with Kylie Jenner, as Us Weekly reported, hasn't spoken out about the allegations. She has been a close member of the Kardashian/Jenner inner circle for many years, with both Khloé and Tristan on hand to help her celebrate her 21st birthday at Pinz Bowling Alley in September, as per E! News. She has also modeled for Khloé's Good American jeans in the past.

While Khloé might not have shared a specific statement about the potential break up or the involvement of Jordyn Woods, she and her friends appeared to confirm the story on the Instagram page of Hollywood Unlocked. The Revenge Body host shared a series of shouting emojis, while her friend Malika Haqq wrote "STRONG FACTS," and her friend Larsa Pippin commented, "Amen."

If the couple did break up, I'm especially sad for Khloé. Not only does she have her little girl to consider, but I also remember scrolling through her social media feed and seeing happy, hopeful posts about Tristan. It's a difficult situation for everyone involved... here's hoping they can figure things out as painlessly as possible.