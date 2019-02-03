Last Super Bowl, just moments before kickoff, Kylie Jenner quite literally broke the internet when she finally revealed that not only was she indeed pregnant, but that she had already given birth to her first child, an adorable daughter named Stormi Webster. Given that the 21-year-old makeup mogul shares her little girl with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, who just so happens to be performing during halftime tonight, it's only fair to wonder if Kylie Jenner brought Stormi to the Super Bowl with her.

Scott, 26, will take the stage on Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta, along with Big Boi of Outkast and Maroon 5, according to Forbes. And given Jenner's most recent Instagram posts from the weekend, it certainly seems like she'll be cheering the "Astroworld" rapper on close by. In fact, E! News reported that Jenner flew to Atlanta on Saturday.

Later on Saturday night, Jenner posted a sweet shot of the couple posing on a set of stairs with the caption, "baby #2?" (Don't worry, she quickly shut down pregnancy rumors when she replied to a fan asking if she's got a bun in the oven with a firm: "no lol.") Jenner also posted photos of herself wearing Astroworld gear, clearing repping Scott's latest studio album.

Neither Jenner nor Scott, however, have posted anything indicating that their daughter Stormi is in Atlanta with them. And given that she just celebrated her first birthday on Feb. 1 and the Super Bowl can get, uhm, pretty wild, it seems more than reasonable that her parents would want to keep her home. So, no, for those who were wondering, all this evidence seems to suggest that Stormi is not at Super Bowl LIII with her parents.

Scott has, however, taken Jenner and Stormi on tour with him before. In November, according to Billboard, Jenner took her fans on a tour of life on the road with her daughter and beau in a sweet video. The gushing mom also revealed that their little girl had her own room on tour for a pretty understandable reason.

"You know, we don’t let her out because of how loud it is out there, but she just usually stays backstage and watches until her bed time," Jenner said in the video, which she posted on her YouTube channel. "She’ll watch on the TV what’s going on." In the vlog, before he takes the stage, Scott comes in to say hi to his daughter.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Scott also gave his 1-year-old daughter an adorable shout-out during a pre-Super Bowl show on Saturday, as Us Weekly reported. As the rapper needed to be in Atlanta for rehearsals ahead of Sunday night, he unfortunately wasn't with Stormi on her birthday this past Friday.

"Happy birthday, Stormi, in here," Scott reportedly said on stage, according to Us Weekly.

On his daughter's actual birthday, however, Scott wrote a sweet message to Stormi on Instagram. In the caption of a collection of photos, Scott wrote:

ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRIT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE.

Stormi has certainly experienced a whole lot in just one year. From life in Calabasas with the rest of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew and going on tour with her wildly famous dad, Jenner's adorable daughter may very well be taking the Super Bowl stage in some capacity one day.