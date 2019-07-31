Things are heating up as The Handmaid's Tale enters its final episodes for Season 3. In the Jul. 31 episode, titled "Liars," fans watched as June struggled to get 52 kids out of Gilead. Meanwhile, something big began brewing for Fred and Serena, and by the end of the episode, fans were left hanging on the edge of their seats to find out if Serena gets arrested. The Handmaid's Tale just dropped a major bombshell, and nothing will be the same from here on out.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Episode 11 of The Handmaid's Tale.

In "Witness," which aired on Jul. 24, Serena confronts Fred about getting baby Nichole back. She claims she wants to prioritize "their" daughter and use American channels to do so. Serena also reveals her contact with Mark Tuello, the representative for the U.S. Government-In-Exile who previously offered an escape plan to Serena in Season 2 and again in Season 3's "Unknown Caller."

Although the scene left fans reeling, by "Liars," Fred agrees to cooperate. The Waterfords drive north, and it seems like they are on the path to reconciliation. Away from Gilead's ever-watching eyes, Fred and Serena spill some major truths, and eventually move from two twin beds to one — if you know what I mean.

The next day, Fred and Serena meet up with Mark in Gilead, and it's as uncomfortable as you might imagine. The American official instructs the Waterfords to follow him a little further so they can discuss safely, and Serena looks nervous. As they venture deeper into the middle of nowhere, the Waterfords unknowingly cross over the Canadian border. Almost immediately, Fred is arrested for an entire laundry list of offenses, including "the persecution and torture of civilians, cruel and inhuman treatment, kidnapping, slavery, and rape."

Meanwhile, officers dawning the American flag also hold onto Serena as, weeping, she watches Fred get hauled away. They eventually lead her into a car of her own, but it certainly doesn't look like they are detaining her on criminal charges like they are with Fred. Suddenly, it becomes more and more clear that, despite her status in Gilead, Serena isn't being arrested. And to top it off, her actions the day before were her way of saying goodbye, rather than means for reconciliation. Serena also wasn't nervous about the meetup being a trap, because she set the trap herself. She planned Fred's arrest.

If you still aren't sure about Serena, then the trailer for Episode 12 will clear any thoughts of doubt. The preview shows Fred and Serena in Canada, but Fred is the only one locked away.

"Please try to understand," Serena cries.

"How could you?" Fred responds angrily.

And if that wasn't enough, Moira and Luke — who fans haven't seen in some time — then enter the prison.

"You're going to rot in this jail knowing your wife betrayed you," Luke says to Fred.

So there you have it. Serena wasn't arrested because she turned Fred into the authorities in exchange for her freedom and hope to see baby Nichole again. And yeah, I'm screaming with joy.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 airs Wednesdays on Hulu.