The opening ceremony to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang was, in a phrase, hauntingly beautiful. And the music really set the tone for the entire show. One song, in particular, seemed to be rather familiar. So familiar, in fact, that some viewers were wondering if the Olympic opening ceremony used Disney theme song music for the event.

The opening ceremony at the Winter Olympics was a seriously beautiful feat of pyrotechnics, particularly when a lifelike version of a massive snowboarder lighting the iconic Olympic rings in flames stunned the 35,000 spectators in the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium. As Natalie Cheung, general manager of the drone light show, told Wired, it was a seriously difficult vision to orchestrate; "In order to create a real and lifelike version of the snowboarder with more than 1,200 drones, our animation team used a photo of a real snowboarder in action to get the perfect outline and shape in the sky." And the song playing as the snowboarder seemed to light the sky on fire, a song played in the background that sounded somewhat familiar. In fact, it sounded suspiciously like the Disney theme song, to be honest. Magical and evocative to go along with the event.