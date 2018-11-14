Visiting Walt Disney World is a big deal for a lot of people — especially for families. Sure, it's expensive, but it's also a very special moment for parents and kids to experience with each other. That's why it's refreshing to hear that the brilliant folks at Disney have officially put an end to a certain man's attempts to seemingly promote his own political agenda. In fact, according to HuffPost, Disney has permanently banned a man for waving a Trump sign while riding down Splash Mountain, and it's not the first time he's gotten in trouble with the theme park.

Dion Cini, an ex-marine from New York, made the questionable decision to ride down Splash Mountain while flashing a "Trump 2020" sign earlier this month, according to ABC News affiliate WFTV. And it wasn't the only time he made such a statement at the amusement park; the Orlando Sentinel has reported that Cini also held up a "Keep America Great" sign on a different ride, Expedition Everest, during the same visit.

After the incidents, Disney has reportedly made the decision to impose a lifetime ban to all of its theme parks, as Cini himself admitted in a recent Facebook post. Cini wrote that he believed the issue at hand was with the content of the sign, not the sign itself, as he told The New York Post:

I held up the sign for two seconds so I can take a picture. You’re allowed to hold up signs on Disney rides — cameras, cellphones, and other stuff like that. People have been doing it for years. They just kicked me out 'cause of the context of the sign.

As for Disney's take on the decision, its theme parks have long held the rule that “the usage of any flag, banner or sign to incite a crowd" on the grounds is not permitted. And further to that, a Disney spokesperson told The New York Post:

Walt Disney World welcomes all Guests to enjoy our parks. However, demonstrations and the display of signs and banners is not permitted on the premises.

The Disney spokesperson went on to point out that signs being held up on rides with high speeds and drops are a clear safety hazard, according to The New York Post. And it seems that's something Cini should be aware of considering he had already been banned once before.

Back in September, Cini (who was a season pass holder before being banned, according to the Orlando Sentinel) unfurled a a massive "Re-elect Donald Trump 2020" sign on Main Street train station, as reported by the Orlando Sentinel. His sign was met with a mix of boos and cheers before it was taken down by security and Cini was temporarily banned, the publication reported. He was let back in... and decided to pull a similar stunt again, according to The Washington Post.

Here's the thing; I don't care what the sign says. I care that this guy is taking over what is supposed to be a special day for families with his antics — families who might only get there once in their lifetime.

But let's be honest, no one is going to be walking through Disney World, wondering who to vote for, see this sign and think "Great idea, I'm sold!"