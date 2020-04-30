Having to wear a face mask in public is about to get much, much cuter now that Disney has unveiled a line of cloth face masks featuring Forky from Toy Story 4, Winnie The Pooh, and many more beloved characters. And best of all, Disney will donate profits from the sales of the masks to communities in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting," Edward Park, senior vice president of the Disney store said in a statement on the Disney Parks blog. "Our hope is that Disney's cloth face masks will provide comfort to the families, fans, and communities that are so important to us."

On Thursday, Disney revealed its line of non-medical, reusable cloth masks are available for pre-order. The masks, which come in packs of four and sell for $20, will ship some time in June. The cloth masks come in three sizes — small, medium, and large — and feature several different designs and characters.

For example, the Pixar set comes with a turquoise mask featuring Forky, a bright green mask with Mike Wazowski's eye from Monsters Inc., and a blue mask featuring all sorts of Toy Story characters. There is also a princess set, which includes a very pretty Frozen face mask, as well as Star Wars, Marvel, Disney character sets. The masks also come with instructions that align with the FDA's recommendations on how to wear them, remove, and wash.

With the release of these cloth face masks, Disney is partnering with MedShare, an organization that works with hospitals and suppliers to distribute medical supplies in underserved communities. On Thursday, Disney announced that it will donate up to $1 million in profits from the sales of the masks to MedShare, and has already donated 1 million cloth face masks to children and families in underserved communities.

"Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve," Charles Redding, CEO and president of MedShare, said in a statement on the Disney Parks blog. "Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most."

While Disney theme parks are temporarily closed due to the ongoing pandemic, wearing a cute face mask with your favorite Disney character could help bring a little bit of that Disney magic to your everyday life during this difficult time.

