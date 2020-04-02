Are you spending most nights sprawled out on your sofa watching some of your favorite flicks? If you're nodding yes then I'd like to direct your attention to Reviews.org's "Disney+ Dream Job," which will pay 10 people watch Disney movies. Yes, really.

Reviews.org will randomly select 10 people to watch a single Disney movie and then fill out a survey. In return, the lucky winners will receive a $200 Visa gift card as well as a Disney+ subscription for a full year, which normally costs $69.99.

You don't even need a resumé or have to write a cover letter to "apply" for this gig. All you have to do is send an email to giveaways@reviews.org with the words "Dream Job" in the subject line. In the email, you have to write your name and the title of your favorite Disney movie in the message. Emails must be submitted by Friday, April 10.

Here's the fine print: applicants must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and, of course, be the kind of person who would love a free Disney+ subscription. Only one entry per applicant will be counted. It's pretty much the easiest job application ever, without the intimidating interview process.

As 38 states have issued stay-at-home orders as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow in the United States, spending more time on your sofa watching a good movie can certainly help pass the time. And if you can get some cash for it? Even better.

According to Reviews.org, the purpose behind the promotion is to help folks "relax and "take your mind off what’s going on outside for a few hours."

"In all seriousness, we just want to give you some extra money and something entertaining to watch to help you get through the day-to-day difficulties of COVID-19," Reviews.org says on its website. "We're all in this social distancing thing together. We want to make it a little easier for you."

Winners will be randomly selected and notified by email on Monday, April 13 to begin their first day on the big job. So you better start thinking about which of the many amazing Disney movies you'll want to watch first.

