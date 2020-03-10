Between action-packed flicks like the The Incredibles, the hilarious antics of Monsters Inc., and all the feels of Finding Nemo, there at least 20 heartwarming and fun Pixar movies on Disney+ to watch with your whole family at your next movie night.

Disney+, which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually, houses all of the current Pixar movies along with a number of new Pixar shorts and series created exclusively for streaming. That means classics like Toy Story are available to view alongside hilarious new additions such as Forky Asks A Question. The only notable absence in Pixar's lineup on Disney+ right now is the recently released Incredibles 2, and it is set to arrive on Disney+ this July.

As for Pixar films set to hit theaters later this year or currently in theaters now — including the magical quest that is Onward and the jazzy, emotional story behind Soul — they will be available on Disney+ about four months after they hit DVD and Digital release, so be sure to check back after you've made your way through a few on this list.

In the meantime, though, there's plenty of quality Pixar content to fill your family movie nights with laughs and, let's be honest, probably a few tears.