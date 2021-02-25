If you find yourself dreaming of warm, sunny weather and traveling to a seaside town in the Mediterranean, Pixar's new movie Luca will certainly satisfy your wanderlust and give the whole family some good laughs.

In Luca, a young boy experiences an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera and, let's just say, the scenery looks pretty beautiful, even if it is animated. As the boy, Luca, spends more time with his new best friend Alberto, their fun is threatened by a big secret. "They are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface," as Pixar explains.

Leave it to Pixar to come up with yet another touching and inventive film for the whole family to enjoy. If this sounds like your idea of a fantastic movie, here's everything you need to know.

When Does Luca Premiere?

Mark your calendars for Summer 2021. Luca premieres on Friday, June 18, 2021. It is a film about summer, after all.

How Can I Watch Luca?

Luca is currently expected to be released in theaters before coming to Disney's streaming service, Disney+. While some films, like Pixar's Soul, have skipped theaters and headed straight to Disney+, you will probably have to wait a little longer to stream Luca.

The First Trailer Looks So Good

Disney and Pixar released the first official teaser trailer for Luca on Feb. 24, and it's incredible.

The colorful teaser trailer shows Luca enjoying all of the things that the Italian seaside has to offer with his new best friends — except for the fact that he can transform into a sea monster once he jumps into water. "We can go anywhere, do anything, we just have to look out for each other," Luca says in the trailer.

There Is A Fantastical Element To The Film

The trailer gives viewers just a glimpse at how the boys look once they're transformed into sea monsters. The film's director, Enrico Casarosa, who mixed elements of his own childhood into the film, elaborated on this "twist" to Collider.

"We do have sea monsters that kind of developed almost a defensive way of hiding in plain sight, so that when they're dry, when they're out in the open, they can look like humans but they're not truly humans, and water will bring it back, so it will truly show [them]," Casarosa said. "And we have this fun, dangerous tension of, 'if you get splashed with water, you're in trouble' and that's how the transformation works."

Although the gorgeous setting and fun elements will play a role in the film, Luca will also focus on the beauty and importance of friendship. "Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become, and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca," Cararosa said in a press release. "So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer that will fundamentally change Luca."