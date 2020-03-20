What do you get when you mix a fantastical adventure film with the masterful animation stylings from Pixar? The Academy Award nominated film Onward, of course. The family comedy starring the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus was released in theaters early last year. And, thankfully, watching Onward right now ahead of the awards show is incredibly easy.

The majestic film, which debuted in theaters at the beginning of March last year, is one of Pixar’s most recent releases, focusing on two elf brothers going on a quest to spend one day with their late father. And now the film is nominated for an Oscar at the 2021 Academy Awards in the animated feature category alongside Soul, Over The Moon, Wolfwalkers, and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.

Onward Is Streaming On Disney+

You can stream Onward on Disney+ right now with a subscription to the streaming service, which costs $7.99 per month. While you’re there, you can also watch deleted scenes from the nearly two hour long film, see what went into making Onward, and watch the movie with commentary from director, Dan Scanlon and producer, Kori Rae, in the “Extras” section on Disney+. If you’ve been in need of a little magic, then watching Onward with the family might do the trick.

Onward Is An Epic Adventure Film

If you’re unfamiliar with Oscar-nominated movie, Onward is set in a suburban fantasy world where pixies and orcs live among each other and magic still exists. It is in this world where two elf brothers, Ian and Barley, go on an impossible quest to gain the opportunity to spend just one day with their dead father. But when their mom finds out that they are missing, she goes on her own journey to find them. It’s the kind of fun, fantasy film that transports viewers to a completely new place.