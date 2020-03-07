While it will make its debut in movie theaters first, Pixar's new animated flick Onward will eventually be on Disney+. In theaters as of Friday, March 6, Disney and Pixar's newest animated movie, rated PG, follows two teenage elf brothers' "extraordinary quest" to discover some magic in their world after losing their father when they were young. And if you'd prefer to watch it all unfold from the comfort of your sofa, you'll have to hang tight for a bit.

Disney movies that come out in theaters first typically have "around a seven-month wait" period before they make their way to streaming services, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "There are films that work really well in theaters and require a big screen," Agnes Chu, senior VP of content for Disney+ explained to The Hollywood Reporter in October 2019. Since the launch of Disney+, new movies like The Lion King gone straight to the streaming platform instead of other services like Netflix or Hulu. While Netflix still has an assortment of older Disney titles, such as Tarzan and The Princess and the Frog, they're also available to watch on Disney+.

With all that said and considering that it took roughly eight months until Toy Story 4 appeared on Disney+ after its release in movie theaters in June 2019, this could mean that Onward may be released on Disney+ sometime this upcoming fall, though no exact date has been confirmed.

Pixar on YouTube

While that might feel like a long time to wait, reviews suggest it'll be worth it. Variety calls the movie "sweet-spirited and pristine" with moments of breathtaking animation. In Onward, the brothers receive a magical staff that can bring their dad back to life for one day. But when something goes wrong, it only causes the lower-half of their dad to appear, according to Entertainment Weekly. This sets them out on an epic road trip in a mythical land to bring the rest of their dad back, and is filled with emotional moments, in typical Pixar fashion.

The film's director and script co-writer, Dan Scanlon, based the film on how he felt when he and his brother lost their own dad at a young age, according to Rolling Stone. But there are also some very funny moments and characters, too, that are an "endearing delight", according to The Film Stage. Everyone will find some humor in the roving pack of fairies on motorcycles, and the neighing horse cop, as Entertainment Weekly reported.

While you wait for Onward to eventually reach Disney+, you can keep yourself and your family entertained by watching the endless amount of Pixar films and Pixar shorts are already on the streaming service. Or check it out in theaters starting Friday, March 6.