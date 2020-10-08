Choosing the perfect Halloween costume each year is part of what makes the holiday so much fun. But it can sometimes be a challenge finding the right costume at the right price. Luckily, the Disney Store sale on Halloween costumes will help get your whole family ready for spooky season without "boo"-ing your budget.

The sale includes 30% off of select styles of costumes and accessories for a limited time, which means you can save big on everything you and your kids need to celebrate the season in Mouseke-style. Gear from your favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars shows and movies are all marked down. So whether your family wants to replicate the head-to-toe spandex superhero looks of The Incredibles, or you're just looking for the perfect Buzz Lightyear costume for your baby, you can find exactly what you need both in stores and online at ShopDisney.

Fans of classic Disney films can shop timeless costumes for kids and adults alike from movies like Peter Pan, Cinderella, and Mary Poppins, all at reduced rates. Recent live-action remakes of iconic movies like Mulan and Aladdin mean that costumes from these Disney films are more popular than ever. This adorable version of Aladdin's precious primate pal Abu in costume form is perfect for injecting a healthy dose of nostalgia into your holiday when your little ones are still young enough not to care how you dress them.

Not only are your family's favorite Disney character costumes discounted, but Marvel superhero costumes are also available during this sale. Whether your kids want to honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy with a Black Panther costume, suit up and smash everything in their path in a Hulk costume, or tackle epic adventures dressed like Captain Marvel, this sale has you covered with a wide variety of Marvel costumes for kids.

Disney's selection of adaptive costumes are also discounted up to 30% during this sale. Costumes designed to fit over wheelchairs, as well as adaptive costumes that open completely in the back to allow for front entry and made with flaps openings for tube access, can help give all kid the ability to transform into their favorite Disney characters this Halloween. This wheelchair cover shaped like Cinderella's royal coach paired with the Cinderella adaptive costume dress is just downright magical.

Disney didn't forget about your family's furry friends this Halloween season, either. Select pet costumes are also discounted during this sale, so you can dress up your doggie or costume your cat like beloved Disney characters without breaking the bank. This Stitch costume, marked down 30% from its original price, is an absolutely out-of-this-world option to get Fido in a festive mood.

No matter which costume you choose to wear this year, you can rest-assured that your Halloween season will be all the more memorable thanks to the savings this Disney sale brings. That extra pocket money will come in handy for spooky decor, tricks, treats, and more come October 31.