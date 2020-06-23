Although Disney theme parks are getting ready to reopen in July, some popular popular events won't be happening this year. For instance, due to the ongoing pandemic that's created a "new, unprecedented environment," Disney World has canceled the Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2020.

Disney World will start opening all of its parks, including the Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom, on July 11, with EPCOT Center and Hollywood Studios following up on July 15. Of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic there will be certain safety precautions put in place upon reopening. For instance, visitors and employees will be expected to wear face masks, social distancing markers and hand sanitizers will be put in place, and fewer people will be allowed within the park. Employees and visitors will also be expected to undergo temperature checks.

Although Disney parks are reopening, not everything will be made available. Several fan-favorite events like the annual Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween have been canceled for 2020.

"While assessing another fall special event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, we determined that many of its hallmarks — stage shows, parades and fireworks — are unable to take place in this new, unprecedented environment," Laurel Slater, manager of communications for Walt Disney World Public Affairs, wrote in a Disney Parks blog post. "With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party."

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party normally runs for three months — August, September, and October. It's an evening event where families can enjoy some Halloween-themed stage shows, a "Boo To You" Halloween parade, and can even trick-or-treat in the park wearing their own costumes.

While Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has been canceled, along with Disney's H2O Glow Nights at Typhoon Lagoon, there are still some events that could potentially run at the end of the year. According to the Disney blog post, a decision has not yet been made about "Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, which includes the Candlelight Processional." It seems Disney executives will make a decision about these events as they monitor information from health professionals over time.

For anyone who had already purchased tickets to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a full refund is expected to be available in the coming weeks, according to Walt Disney World News.

Parents who are looking for some other ways to capture a little Disney Halloween magic could catch some of the events, like the fireworks display and "Boo To You" Halloween parade, on YouTube. From the safety of their own homes.

