I love Disney World. I love the atmosphere, the rides, the perpetually patient staff who manage not to snap on irritating tourists at the "Happiest Place on Earth," they are truly marvelous. But here is what I don't love; running out the door first thing in the morning. Because if I'm on holiday to me this means hanging out in the morning and enjoying a delicious coffee. Maybe reading a book, swimming, taking my time. So of course I am super excited to find out Disney World's "Mid-Day Magic" tickets are going to reward my sloth-like tendencies by making later entries cheaper. Thereby giving parents the opportunity to do our two favorite things' sleep in and save money. Genius.

Throughout the fall, Walt Disney World is offering families or even just regular adults who want to visit the theme parks (because that's a thing too, let's never forget) the opportunity to enter the park after noon and enjoy the myriad entertainment options. Here's the best part though, if you go from mid-day into the evening, you're going to get in for a cheaper price. How was this never a thing before? Especially for parents with little ones who might need a mid-morning nap before fully engaging in all things Disney for the rest of their day.

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So here's how it works; right up until Dec. 15, 2019 there will be mid-day discounts offered on the two, three, and four-day Magic Your Way passes, as per the Disney Parks blog:

Two-day ticket from $88 a day, plus tax (from $176 total, plus tax)

Three-day ticket from $84 a day, plus tax (from $252 total, plus tax)

Four-day ticket from $79 a day, plus tax (from $316 total, plus tax)

These prices are for one theme park per day, for people 10 years of age or older. Considering there are four theme parks and Star Wars' Galaxy's Edge is going to be open as of Aug. 29, I feel like a four-day ticket is your best option but that's just me, you don't have to take my advice.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyond the perk of being able to sleep in and avoid the crowds as the Disney Parks open for the day at nine o'clock in the morning, there's also the added bonus of visiting Disney World in the fall and even in the weeks leading up to Christmas. If you've never visited Disney World during the holidays like Halloween and Christmas, you are seriously missing out. The festive decorations add a special element that you'll enjoy, especially since you'll be well rested after hanging out at your hotel all morning and possibly eating brunch or something. And of course, since you won't be arriving until the afternoon you'll be there for the evening to enjoy the spectacular light show.

Sometimes an idea comes along that is so simple and perfect that you sort of can't believe it hasn't happened before. This idea is called the Mid-Day Magic ticket. If you have the chance to sleep in, save money, and hang out at Disney World with all of the cool new Star Wars stuff going on, why not?

Let's all go.