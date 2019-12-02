Since its launch last month, Disney+ has quickly become one of the most talked about streaming subscriptions. With dozens of Marvel movies, hundreds of classic Disney films, and more episodes of nostalgic TV shows than can be watched in a year, it's not hard to see why Disney+ has got everybody talking. But if you found yourself unable to chime in when conversations around the Thanksgiving table turned toward the latest Pixar shorts or The Mandalorian, Disney+'s Cyber Monday deal may be just what you need to nab the streaming service at an unbeatable price.

Anyone in the United States who hasn't already signed up for Disney+ can take advantage of the streaming service's special Cyber Monday offer and purchase one year of Disney+ for $59.99, which works out to about $5 a month. That's a total savings of $10 when compared to $69.99 Disney+ has been charging for its annual subscription. Subscribers who sign up for Disney+ under the Cyber Monday deal will find their annual subscription renewed after a year at a price of $69.99.

What's more, those looking to watch more than what Disney+ has in its library can still take advantage of the Disney+ bundle deal. For $12.99 a month, subscribers can bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+, getting all three services for one monthly price. For anyone interested in the content those three subscription services provide, the bundle is certainly a steal when you consider that a month-to-month subscription to Disney+ on top of a basic Hulu subscription would $12.98. With the bundle, consumers are essentially getting ESPN+, normally priced at $5 a month, for free.

Unfortunately, Disney+ isn't offering any Cyber Monday deals on its month-to-month plan, which is priced at $6.99 a month (totaling more than $83 for a year). But with a savings of more than $23, Disney+'s Cyber Monday deal may make it worth it to pay for a year's subscription up front.

Whether you're tuning in for action-packed movies, gut-busting sitcoms, National Geographic documentaries, or you just want to get a peek at the adorableness that is Baby Yoda, Cyber Monday could be the perfect opportunity to sign the family up for Disney+.