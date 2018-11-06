I recently took my daughters to the Disney store for a little Christmas reconnaissance. Not surprisingly, they went nuts for all of the Disney princesses, from the dewy-eyed dolls to the sparkly dresses. To be honest, I left feeling a little overwhelmed by the options. Then I heard about Disney's new princess subscription boxes and poof — just like that, my holiday shopping was done. I mean, what could be better than a box of treasures delivered right to the front door? I call that the gift that keeps giving.

Starting today, ShopDisney is exclusively offering the Disney Princess Enchanted Collection Subscription Boxes, a bi-monthly box service that focuses on a different Disney princess in each box, starting with Belle and then continuing on with Moana, Ariel, Jasmine, Aurora and Cinderella. The special Disney content inside each box is designed to promote the power of kindness, adventure and bravery, all through imaginative play and empowering activities, as the ShopDisney website explained.

You can choose from two tiers of boxes. The basic box is priced at $50 but valued at $65. Inside you'll find an authentic Disney costume (you enter your kiddo's size at sign-up), a "Read-Along" storybook and CD, princess stickers and other items designed for a royally good time. There's even a special letter from the featured Princess. You can also choose to upgrade to the deluxe box — priced at $75, and valued at $100 — which includes all of the same things but also has extra accessories, like tiaras, wands, and more. Each box also provides access to a special video greeting from the princess in the spotlight.

The first box, which if you order now will arrive by December 25, features Beauty and the Beast's Belle... and I'm not going to lie, it's pretty incredible. It comes in an elegantly designed large yellow package, and your little princess will be over-the-moon excited to pull out the beautiful golden gown tucked inside. The Deluxe box even comes with a precious Chip Teacup toy, a bejeweled crown and a rose scepter. Basically, it's a magical experience that will have the entire family singing Be Our Guest from the moment it arrives.

If you're interested in these boxes but don't want to commit to a full year's worth up front, don't worry. There are several payment options, including pay-as-you-go, a six month subscription that includes 3 boxes, and then the one-year subscription that includes all six boxes: Belle, Moana, Ariel, Jasmine, Aurora and Cinderella.

One thing is for sure, if you want it to feel like Christmas morning all year long, the subscription box idea is the way to go. It's always fun to introduce new toys and dress-up items into the play room, and with the Disney boxes, you have the fun of anticipating the next one.

Courtesy of ShopDisney

So, whether you're shopping for your own little princess or princesses, or for other family members and friends, this is one gift that will turn you into a royal hero. If you're looking to secure the coveted title of "Best Gift Giver," these Disney subscription boxes will put that on lock.