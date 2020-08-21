If you're looking to buy any number of magical items at the moment, look no further than Disney's Twice Upon A Year Sale. Happening now online and in a Disney store near you for a limited time only, you can save up to 40% off a huge selection of merchandise including toys, clothing, accessories, and home goods during this massive sale.

Because of the timing of this particular sale, many of the items available include bathing suits, towels, sunglasses, flip-flops, and other summer essentials for kids and adults. Personalized beach towels with characters like Anna and Elsa and The Incredibles are on sale for just $6, while select styles of flip flops with pals like Woody and Forky are marked down to less than $4 per pair. A Moana swim set and a pair of glittery Ariel sunglasses is sure to make those last few summer beach trips and pool visits even sweeter.

If heading back to school this year has you and your kids feeling some kind of way, stocking up on Disney-themed school supplies (starting at just $8) is sure to help at least a little but. Disney even has their school collections sorted by character on their website so you can easily find exactly what your kids need in whichever theme they want. Choose from Minnie Mouse, Belle, Lightening McQueen, and more, as well as adorable back-to-school must-haves like a first day of school chalkboard featuring Mickey himself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Your annual theme park trip may not be happening this year, but you can still get your hands on plenty of the same trinkets you might usually snag in the park stores. For example, my sister and I always picked out a new mug on every Disney trip we took as kids, but now you can order adorable Disney-themed mugs online. And no trip to a Disney park is complete without buying a new t-shirt, many of which are now marked down to just $10. You can never have enough mugs or tees — especially when they're on sale.

My husband cannot stand to take a trip to the Disney Store (whether virtually or in-person) without buying our kids a toy or two. I just know he is going to be all over this sale, hunting for the perfect gifts to set aside for Christmas just a few months from now. A variety of action figures featuring Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters are on sale for just $8 each during this sale.

It is no secret that a little retail therapy can go a long way when it comes to turning frowns upside down. (And 2020 has had its fair share of frown-worthy moments, TBH.) Shopping all things Disney during this twice-a-year sale can only help. My oh my, what a wonderful day.