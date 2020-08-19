After months of facing empty shelves due to the onset of Covid-19, grocery stores are now restocking disinfecting wipes thanks to a new line of baking-soda-based surface wipes. Arm & Hammer’s new citrus-based disinfecting wipes are available at major retailers nationwide (we hear they can already be found in Florida Publix stores), and soon you'll be able to order them online as well.

Parents will appreciate that Arm & Hammer’s Essentials Disinfecting Wipes are powered by baking soda and citric acid, a combination that is EPA-certified to kill 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria, including influenza and rhinovirus. A press release announcing the product states that the products "meet the EPA’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19."

But, here’s the most important part for families doing their best to self isolate and stay at home, Arm & Hammer Essentials Disinfecting Wipes are slated to become available on Amazon in early September. Cue thousands of: “Alexa, set an alarm for September 5th.”

If you're in a rush to restock on wipes, you can already find them at many major retailers including Kroger, Public, and Piggly Wiggly. As for the price, a 40-count canister is $2.99 and the 80-count is $4.99 — a bargain price for health and safety peace of mind.