Easter can be something of a confusing holiday for some of us. I know in my household, I was never one to really push the concept of the Easter Bunny on my kids. I was worried they wouldn't really buy the idea of a giant bunny carrying a basket full of chocolate eggs running around our house, and I needed them to believe in Santa Claus until they were 25, so I made the choice; Santa over the Easter Bunny. I wonder if it's the same with the Duggars? Do the Duggars believe in the Easter Bunny, or is it all heavy and serious at Easter around their family home in Arkansas?

Well, it's a little from column A and a little from column B, it seems. The Duggars are a strict, religious family who don't always celebrate their holidays the same way as others. For instance, Halloween with all the witches and ghosts and spookiness is out for the kids. They don't dress up in costumes on Oct. 31 and trick or treat with their friends, but they do celebrate autumn, according to Radar Online, so I guess that's something. Santa Claus is also considered more of a "historical figure" to the Duggar children than a rotund benevolent being who watches you sleep. And the same holds true for the good old Easter Bunny.

Back in 2013, matriarch Michelle Duggar opened up about the family's Easter traditions on TLC's 19 Kids & Counting. And no surprise; no Easter Bunny.

TLC on YouTube

Michelle explained in the 2013 blog post:

Instead of doing the typical egg hunt and candy, we've made our own way of celebrating Easter. We call it Resurrection Sunday because we really want the children to know why we're celebrating Easter. We like to explain to the children that this is a celebration of the resurrection of Christ. Jim Bob and I really wanted the kids to understand the true meaning of Easter, that it isn't about all the candy and eggs.

Now don't go feeling too terrible for the Duggar kids... they might not get to hunt for Easter eggs or go to sleep at night picturing the Easter Bunny hopping through their home. But hey, they get to enjoy some of the "nicer" jars of pickles. Which is apparently a thing in their home.

TLC on YouTube

Michelle explained in her TLC blog post that the family doesn't really do candy on Easter Sunday, but they aren't above sharing some other *interesting* little treats. After baking some heart-shaped and cross-shaped cookies with their mom, they gather around to share their Easter memories and work on some resurrection crafts in honor of the spirit of the holiday. And they also indulge in some pickles. According to the blog post, she said:

The Duggars all love pickles. Most of the time in our house, we'll buy the large containers of cheaper pickles. But at Easter, we splurge on little jars of the more expensive, refrigerated pickles. Each child will get their own jar with their name on it. I put it all together in a pretty treat bag for each of them and decorate them with a cross on the outside.

So that's how the Duggars celebrate Easter (or Resurrection Sunday, as they call it). They bake cookies, go to church, enjoy a fellowship dinner, do crafts with their kids and talk about their favorite Easter memories. So really, probably not that different from how you or I might spend the holiday, when you think about it. Sure, they might be a little heavier on the pickles than I might be and lighter on the chocolate, but at the end of the day they're spending time with their family. And I suspect that's how most people would like to enjoy the holiday.

Though if people keep snubbing the Easter Bunny, I fear he might be out of a job.

