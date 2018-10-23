Imagine having an infant to care for with three school aged kids running around. Now imagine having six infants at once. Well that's what Courtney and Eric Waldrop from Sweet Home Sextuplets deal with daily. On the show, they had a nanny for help, (seems pretty essential), but since she quit, do the Waldrops still have a nanny on Sweet Home Sextuplets? I don't know how it would be possible to take care of so many little ones otherwise, but it would appear that Courtney is set on making it work without one, at least for now.

During a recent home visit from Entertainment Tonight’s Brooke Anderson, Courtney revealed her secret to caring for six demanding babies at once. "It’s hard, but [the babies] have gotten used to just knowing that they can't get picked up every single time," she explained. She also said during a recent episode of Sweet Home Sextuplets that she planned to try and make a go at caring for the babies without any outside help at home, except for maybe the occasional diaper changing help from her older three boys. So it would seem that’s still the plan.

Eric and Courtney recently posted on Instagram about taking all six babies to their older kids’ sports games and it definitely seems like they're settling into their new routines. "Feeling a little bit like a normal family today," they wrote on their official Instagram account. "Took all the babies to Wales and Bridge’s football game this morning THEN went back at lunch time with babies to Saylor’s game!! I’m a little crazy but gotta get used to it sometime!!"

They also added a thank you to "all the helping hands at the games," so they aren't averse to outside help — but it doesn't seem like they’ve hired a new nanny since their first nanny quit to go to nursing school. In July, they posted another photo of both Courtney and Eric doing feeding time together, and again, there was no nanny nearby to help them out. I still don't know how they do it with six babies, being outnumbered four times over, but they’ve taken on the role of solo parenting, sans full-time nannies.

In the beginning, the Waldrops might have needed more outside help daily, especially as they got used to having six babies in the house all at once. But as with any new baby, the adjustment period might have ended and given way to the new normal for Eric and Courtney. That’s not to say that they turn down a outside help when it’s offered, though.

"We’ve had an amazing amount of love come from our community," Courtney told People at the beginning of October. "I feel like they’ll be there until the end." She said that family and friends have been over to help take care of the sextuplets since they brought the babies home from the hospital, but it doesn't look like they hired a designated nanny for babies Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers, and Tag.

I can see why parents of multiples would need outside help, regardless of how many babies are in the house. So it’s totally understandable why Courtney and Eric would need a nanny, or possibly more than one, in order to keep up with their sextuplets. Right now, however, it looks like they’ve decided to take on the task of dozens of daily diapers and bottles themselves. They’re basically couples goals and parenting goals all wrapped into one.