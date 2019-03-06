I fondly remember the days when a movie would end and I would bolt out of the cinema before the credits started to roll. Yes, I was that person climbing over you with her bag of half-finished Whoppers trying to get to her car before anyone else, what of it? We all know I've had my comeuppance. Because there is just no way to leave a movie before the end of the credits now... Marvel Entertainment in particular made the post-credits scene unmissable. Now the real question isn't whether or not Captain Marvel has a post credits scene so much as it is who might pop up and how important will it be? Like, can my Whoppers and I leave or should we stay until the bitter end?

For those of you who have yet to be indoctrinated, Captain Marvel is the latest installment in the Marvel Avengers series starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel herself. The difference being that this movie acts as a prequel to the Avengers films since it mostly takes place in the '90s and Samuel Jackson's character Nick Fury still has two eyes in this one. Captain Marvel is actually Carol Danvers, a former U.S. fighter pilot who gets recruited to join an elite alien military team in the Kree Empire (which we previously saw in Guardians of the Galaxy). She also has some personal issues that need clearing up, like who she is and where she came from.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Everyone is naturally excited to see the new Captain Marvel film, especially since early reviews like this one from The Guardian point out the Brie Larson nails it as a superhero with a troubled past. Also we can't forget the strong supporting cast with the likes of Annette Bening, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, and Djimon Hounsou to whet your movie-watching appetite.

While the film won't open for international release until Friday, Mar. 8, I'm happy to tell you that you can rest assured there are definitely two post-credits scenes to look forward to. And Digital Spy reported that it's possible that at least one of them might be a scene that could act as something of a trailer for the next superhero ensemble film, Avengers: End Game.

So what makes a good post-credits scene, good enough to keep bums in seats throughout the theater and me from bolting for the emergency exit so I don't get stuck in the crowd? Well, a good cameo wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. Nor would a special nod to Stan Lee, the creator of all these characters who died in November 2018. After all, we wouldn't have any of this if not for him.

Well, the filmmakers actually open the film with a thank you to Stan Lee, and knowing that's coming early-on makes me want to cry. And the two post-credits scenes address both of the upcoming Avengers movies, Avengers: End Game and Avengers Assemble, as per Bleeding Cool. So we all know we are going to stay for a twofer.

I mean, at least they're making it worth our while.