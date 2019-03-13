Ciara is not only known for her incredibly catchy hits (who didn't love "One, Two, Step" in the early 2000s?), but she also has a super adorable family with football player, Russell Wilson. Ciara is already mom to two kids of her own and fans could expect to see more on the way. In the newest issue of InStyle, the singer answers the question — does Ciara want more kids? And from the sounds of it, her sweet family might get bigger.

Ciara has two adorable kids; 4-year-old son, Future Zahir (who she shares with her ex, Future) and 21-month-old daughter, Sienna Princess. And it sounds like Ciara wants to add even more cuteness to her brood. In the April issue of InStyle magazine, on stands March 22, Ciara opened up about the possibility of expanding her family. Spoiler alert: the 33-year-old singer definitely wants more kids with her football playing husband of two years.

"I want to have as many kids as I can," she told InStyle. "My kids keep me young. They keep me active. They give me purpose. They just make it all make sense."

Spoken like one very happy and seriously devoted mama.

Beyond all of the amazing things Ciara and Wilson do for their day jobs, she told InStyle that she remains in "mommy mode" for her kids whenever she's with them. Basically, they don't know she's famous, which she is something she's trying to hide from them for a bit. "I want that time to be as normal as possible for them," she told the magazine.

This normalcy involves her dropping her kids off at school, taking them to dance lessons, and spending as much time with them as possible — something which she and Wilson call "organized chaos," according to InStyle. "I feel unbalanced if I'm not around them for a decent amount of time and I can't function to the best of my ability," she told the magazine.

Although her life may appear to be smooth sailing on Instagram, she isn't afraid to share some of that "organized chaos" with her followers. Earlier this week, for instance, Ciara shared a video of her whole entire family dancing around the breakfast table while on vacation, according to PopSugar. Who wouldn't want to be a part of their family when breakfast looks like that much fun?

And given how highly Ciara talks about motherhood, it's not surprising that she wants to add more dancing feet into her family. Last May, Ciara told Forbes that motherhood is a challenge — albeit a challenge she is willing to take on (over and over again). In the interview with Forbes, the singer said:

Balance is probably the greatest challenge because I'm very ambitious and determined to achieve my goals, and that takes a lot of work in itself. And then the job of being a mom is a whole different animal, too. I love being there with my kids, but I don't want to miss out on anything, and so I'm constantly thinking, how do I balance it all out?

Although she might struggle with finding the perfect balance from time to time, the singer told Essence last year that she wouldn't trade motherhood for anything. "When you have two kids, it's double the love," she said. "With Russ, Future, and Sienna, I have an abundance of love, so it just feels really good."

And when the couple does decide to expand their family, whenever that may be, that "abundance of love" will undoubtedly keep on growing.