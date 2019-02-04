Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson have been together for a long time — the couple is going to welcome their third baby seemingly any day now, but some fans want to know, does Eric Johnson still play football? Jessica Simpson's husband has played for the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers, but he's no longer a professional player. Johnson retired from football in 2008 after seven seasons in the NFL.

Johnson attended Yale University and played football there before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, according to the New York Times. It was considered surprising, at the time, that Johnson would end up getting drafted and then becoming his team's starting tight end, but that's what happened, the New York Times reported.

Johnson played in San Francisco for most of his career before playing his final season in New Orleans. He met future wife Jessica Simpson after his playing career ended. According to Us Weekly, the pair met in 2010 when he was enrolled in a business program at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, but he reportedly left school after meeting Simpson and moved to be closer to her in Los Angeles.

Nowadays, Johnson is dad to daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5, and soon-to-be baby number three (another little girl). And though he's no longer a professional athlete, that doesn't mean that football isn't still a part of things. Apparently, as People reported, when he had to bring something to school for show and tell, proud son Ace snagged his dad's San Francisco 49ers helmet to show to all of his friends and classmates (as you do when your dad is a former NFL player, naturally).

Simpson shared the sweet moment on Instagram back in 2017, capturing the video, "Show & Tell ❤️🏈#DaddysBoy #ACEKNUTE." So, clearly, Johnson's family is extremely proud of all that he accomplished during his football career. After someone helps clarify why Ace's dad used to wear the helmet, Ace puts the helmet on his own head to model it for the class. What a sweet moment.

More to come...