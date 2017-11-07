Does Kourtney Kardashian Want Another Baby With Scott Disick? Fans Are Surprised By Her Possible Plans
It goes without saying that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a confusing relationship. For years, Kardashian and Disick have kept fans guessing about their relationship status and Disick recently considered moving into Kardashian's home to co-parent their three kids, according to People. Of course, there's no right way to co-parent (a lot of exes co-parent under one roof) and it's totally possible that Kardashian and Disick will remain just friends. Some fans are wondering, however, if Kourtney Kardashian wants another baby with Scott Disick. It's a fair question given their close relationship, and a lot of fans are having some intense reactions to Kardashian and Disick's feelings on the subject.
On an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday, Kardashian discussed the possibility of having a fourth child with Disick. This might strike some as a strange conversation to have, especially since Kardashian and Disick are both seeing other people. Although there's no telling how Kardashian and Disick's current partners would feel about another Kardashian-Disick addition (talk about awkward), it's clear Disick and Kardashian are both comfortable with the possibility. In fact, it sounds like this fourth baby scenario is something they have discussed at length.
When Kardashian and Disick's mutual friend, Malika Haqq, asked Disick during the episode if he would have another baby with Kardashian, he answered "yeah," according to E! Online. As for Kardashian, she previously said that she would have another child with Disick if "the situation was right,” according to Hollywood Life. Kardashian and Disick not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment.
Obviously, the burning question a lot of fans have is how the pair would bring another kid into the world. In Sunday's episode, Disick said of the their potential baby-making plans, according to AceShowbiz:
A fourth Kardashian-Disick baby conceived "artificially" sounds like a dream scenario for Kris Jenner — ratings, ratings, ratings, people.
As for Kardashian, she isn't too keen on procreating with Scott at the moment due to his "disrespectful nature," she said on Sunday's episode. Although Kardashian didn't close the door on the possibility of a fourth child, it's clear Disick has a long way to go in regaining Kardashian's trust. Kardashian said of Disick's sperm offer, according to Elite Daily:
Following this unique conversation, fans took to social media to express their feelings. By the looks of it, a lot of fans think Disick and Kardashian are both using each other — some think Kardashian is taking advantage of Disick's "sperm" while some believe Disick wants to secure his place on KUWTK.
Some fans commented, according to YouTube:
Although a lot of fans seem put off by Kardashian and Disick having another kid together, it's not that wild of a scenario according to some fans who have been in similar situations.
A commenter on the website Essential Baby wondered if she should have another baby with her ex, asking:
One user replied to her question:
It's really important to point out that there's nothing wrong or shameful about having children with multiple partners; blended families are incredibly awesome. Too many parents are shamed for their reproductive and family-planning choices, and it's not OK (it's 20-freaking-17). That being said, it's totally fine if Kardashian only wants to have children with Disick, for whatever reason that may be. Although it seems unlikely that Kardashian and Disick will have another kid in the near future, fans shouldn't rule it out as a possibility.
