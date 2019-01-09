When American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last year, she was welcomed into a whole new family with their own set of rules and traditions. But Markle also has her own extended family living in the United States, too. There is so much that people know about Markle, but surely someone has to be wondering — does Meghan Markle have siblings?

Markle is technically an only child; her parents Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle Sr. met on the set of a soap opera, according to Us Weekly, but divorced when Markle was just 6 years old.

But, she also has two "estranged" half-siblings, from her father, who are a little more talkative than the Duchess herself, according to Town & Country. It's pretty impossible for people to not know something about them. Over the past year, Markle's half-siblings have continued to talk to the press about the Duchess and their relationship with her. Her two half-siblings are older than her — Samantha Grant and Thomas Markle Jr. — and are from a former relationship of her dad's, according to ELLE.

And now Thomas Jr. is looking to become closer to his sister now that he and his fiancé, Darlene Blount, are getting married in March, according to the Daily Mail.

The 52-year-old window fitter, who currently lives in Oregon, told the Daily Mail that he would love to see his half-sister and her husband at his upcoming wedding, saying:

Absolutely I think our wedding will bring our family closer together. It's hopeful that if Meghan and Harry came and my father — Meghan and Harry could spend some time together with him and that would be good.

"Starting out the New Year by bringing our family closer together is definitely on the to-do list," Thomas Jr. added. "It's very important."

He is right — this new year is a way for the siblings to reconnect, especially after what Markle's siblings have said about her in the past. In August, Thomas Jr. told The Mirror that he feared that becoming a member of the royal family changed Markle and her relationship with her dad.

"It's heartbreaking to see how this has changed her and the devastation it caused my family," Thomas Jr. said.

No matter what he has said about her, he has acknowledged that Markle will still be held close to him. "Meghan is still my sister," Thomas Jr. wrote in an open letter in May, according to In Touch Weekly. "She is family."

But, he hasn't been the only sibling to have an opinion about Markle and her move to the United Kingdom. Markle's older sister, 54-year-old Samantha Grant, was an outspoken critic about the decisions Markle made for her wedding, according to INSIDER.

But, Samantha has also apologized to her half-sister for all of the things she has said about her in the past. During an appearance on Daily Mail TV in October, Samantha only had kind things to say to her sister, according to Cosmopolitan. Samantha said:

I'm so excited, I'm so happy for you, and I really, really am sorry for any of the past tension and confusion and misunderstandings and asinine things I've said when I just didn't understand what was going on and I wanted things to work out for my dad. But, this is a great time for you guys, and Meg, I love you.

Whether or not Markle attends her brother's wedding will be up to her, her husband, and their very busy schedules (they do have a baby on the way!). But, if she does decided to go to the wedding, it would be an excellent time for her to reconnect with her half-siblings.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.