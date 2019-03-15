As Queen Elizabeth has nearly begun her 93rd year on this planet, she has safely settled into her role as longest reigning monarch. But as she gets older, of course, people naturally look to the future. Her son Prince Charles will likely be the next King of England, with his oldest son Prince William following after him. And, of course, there's little Prince George of Cambridge to follow in his own father's footsteps, as unreal as that may seem. While the rest of us know his future, does Prince George know he's a future king? And if so, how would he even react?

Because finding out you're going to be the King of the United Kingdom feels like it would be a pretty weighty thing, right? Even if you are only a 5-year-old little boy who maybe can't quite grasp the enormity of what it means to be a king. Fortunately for Prince George, he has a little time ahead of him where he can just be a kid and focus on dinosaurs and fire trucks and such.

His father Prince William, as Hello! Magazine reported, told the BBC that there will be a "time and a place" in the future to discuss Prince George's role in the royal family... but for now they just want to be a normal family.

As Prince William explained in the BBC interview in 2016: "I love my children in the same way any father does, and I hope George loves me the same any son does to his father. We are very normal in that sense."

He added at the time, "There'll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in, in the world. But right now it's just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing as much love as I can as a father."

If anyone understands how best to explain the position of future king to Prince George when the time comes, it's surely Prince William. As Harper's Bazaar reported, he has been well aware of his future responsibilities for quite some time. In fact, in 2009 he went through special training to prepare him for his role with his father Prince Charles and grandmother Queen Elizabeth, according to the publication. During those training sessions he learned about all of the different levels of British government, had private lessons from political experts, and sat in on meetings with the Prime Minister to get a sense of his role, according to Vanity Fair.

All of which sounds like rather a lot for Prince George at this point. He's just trying to wrap his head around school because he's a kid.

Prince William and Kate Middleton both appear to be on top of things when it comes to keeping their kids well protected from the reality of their future responsibilities. Prince George and his two siblings, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 10-month-old Prince Louis are able to go to school, play at the park, and generally just be regular kids.

Because there will be time enough for him to get fitted for his crown.