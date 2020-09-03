You see it every time you walk through the garage, that old car seat taking up valuable storage space and collecting dust. Since it can't be donated for someone else to use, can you trade in an expired car seat at Target during their trade-in events? Usually, it's not a big deal.

Target is one of the biggest retailers who have been known to offer car seat trade-in events. Target has been holding an annual event since 2016 and it's been a huge hit ever since. In fact, they've collected more than half a million seats since it launched, adding up to more than 11.9 million pounds of materials. It seems everyone is eager to get rid of their old clunky seats.

Since these events are about recycling the seats, rather than donating them for future use, Target has said they will accept expired car seats. For their 2020 event, which runs from Sep. 13 through 26. "All types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged," can be dropped off to be recycled or traded in for a coupon. After the event, Waste Management takes the seats and breaks them down to reuse the plastic in them.

So, if you have an expired seat that is taking up space and making you audibly groan every time you pass by it, let Target haul it away for you. It will be one less thing for you to worry about, it'll be put to good use, and you will get rewarded with 20% off a new seat, stroller, or select baby gear item for doing it. It's no wonder why these events are always a big hit.