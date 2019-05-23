They've come a long way since the debut of "Lazy Sunday." On May 23, The Lonely Island, a comedy group formed by Saturday Night Live alums Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone, dropped a visual album on Netflix called The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience. And yes, it's everything you could have imagined. With all the excitement and hype surrounding the Netflix special premiere, fans can't help but wonder — does The Lonely Island have another album coming out? Given the timeline of the comedy trio's discography, it's unlikely fans will see another new album anytime soon.

For those of you who didn't know, the Netflix special was released with a companion album by the same name. So you can go ahead and stream The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience through services like Apple Music and Spotify. Nonetheless, as with any artist, fans can't exactly expect The Lonely Island to pump out an entire album a day after The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience drops. Although the news would be a pleasant surprise, The Lonely Island has a history of waiting at least two years before releasing another album.

The comedy troupe debuted their first studio album, Incredibad, in 2009, and released their sophomore album, Turtleneck & Chain, two years later in 2011. The threesome then dropped The Wack Album in 2013, followed by Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping in 2016 and The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience in 2019. So while The Lonely Island could make another album in the future, it might be some time before fans are graced with its presence.

That being said, The Lonely Island will have a busy few months ahead of them. Prior to the release of Netflix's The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, the trio announced their first tour on Feb. 20.

According to Rolling Stone, Taccone, Schaffer, and Samberg will begin their tour on Jun. 15 at the Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. The group will then travel to eight U.S. cities on the East Coast and the Midwest — sorry, West Coast fans — and the tour will end in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Jun. 29.

With less than a month before their tour kicks off, the timing of The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience couldn't have been more perfect.

Reminiscent of Beyoncé's visual album Lemonade, The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience is a "visual poem/love letter" to the Oakland Athletics' Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire — aka The Bash Brothers.

The Netflix special takes Samberg and Schaffer and reimagines them as Canseco and McGwire if they were '80s rappers who sang about their steroid use and daddy issues in tracks like "Focused AF" and "Bikini Babe Workout." And according to Netflix, the visual poem was created "in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Oakland Athletics’ 1989 championship season."

The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience also features a guest star lineup of well-known faces in the entertainment industry, including HAIM, Hannah Simone, Stephanie Beatriz, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Slate, Jim O’Heir, and Sterling K. Brown with the voice of singer Sia.

The Lonely Island may not have another album coming out anytime soon, but The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience just dropped and hopefully, it's enough to tie you over until the next one. Until then, happy listening... or throw it on the ground, I guess.

The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience is now streaming on Netflix.