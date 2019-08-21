Fall is close enough that you can almost taste the sweetness of a pumpkin spice latte. Soon, the leaves will change, you'll have an excuse to wear leggings every day, and most importantly, those Friday night lights will shine bright once more. And your football parties just got more festive than ever, thanks to the Draper James Coterie tailgate collection.

You're probably familiar with Reese Witherspoon's Draper James, the fashion brand that embodies southern charm. (Much like Witherspoon herself.) They specialize in women's couture, but have expanded to home accessories as well, offering items like candles, trinket trays, and even dinnerware through a collaboration with Crate and Barrel. And now they're dipping their toes into the party decor world through the partnership with Coterie, a company that makes Insta-worthy party supplies. They offer individual items, as well as full party sets, and you can even design your own party package on their site, allowing you to plan the soiree of your dreams.

And now their party packages include a tailgate team up. "Since day one of Coterie, we’ve wanted to partner with Draper James" gushed Sara Raffa and Linden Ellis, Cofounders of Coterie in a press release about the collaboration. "Their classic prints and southern charm are the perfect addition to our collection of elevated party décor." The results are pretty darn adorable, and the collection features almost everything you'll need to make your tailgate stand out from the rest on the block: cups, napkins, toppers, and most importantly, a balloon banner. Plus, everything in the collection is under $10 (it's around $40 for the whole set), so you don't have to spend a lot to make your tailgate special.

Courtesy of Draper James

You can see the Draper James touch in all of the pieces, from the cute blue and white color scheme to the "y'all" sprinkled anywhere there's room. "The Draper James girl loves to entertain, so the partnership with Coterie was a perfect match," says Kathryn Sukey, Head of Design at Draper James in the same press release. "This line is full of charming party products that capture the spirit of both brands and add just the right touch to every table and tailgate party this season.”

The items are definitely cute and charming, but the collection isn't huge and is only available in one color palette. So if your rival team sports navy and gold, you're out of luck. And the napkins and cups are made of paper, so you can't reuse them throughout the season. But it's a good buy for the first or last tailgate of the season, or you could save it for an important game. Either way, it'll definitely impress your guests whenever you decide to whip it out.

Courtesy of Draper James

Even better, the tailgate collection is actually just the first of three the duo will roll out throughout the fall. The brands haven't released details on the other collections just yet, but you can bet they'll be seasonal and cute to boot based on what we've seen so far. Translation: you'll be covered with adorable decor for all of your autumn celebrations.

The collection is live now on Draper James and Coterie, so head to either site to fulfill your tailgate needs. Pro-tip: check out Draper James' tailgate themed clothes and bags while you're shopping, too. Happy fall, y'all.